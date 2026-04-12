How Arizona's Top Draft Prospects Stack Up With Each Other

After the Wildcats 4-8 finish in their inaugural season with the Big 12 and head coach Brent Brennan's first year at the helm, no one would have ever predicted this year's success and that they would have sent three players to the combine.

That was precisely the case for the 2025-2026 season. Before the start of the season, experts picked the Wildcats to finish near the bottom of the conference for the second year in a row. Arizona proved the doubters wrong by finishing with a 9-4 record, a No. 21 NCAA ranking, and a No. 5 Big 12 ranking.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Dalton Johnson (DB38) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona was able to make the complete turnaround by getting its players to buy in on the RedLine mindset, which, to Brennan, means giving it your all for 100% of the time. Because of this, the Wildcats' defense thrived, finishing with the best passing offense in the Big 12 and the most interceptions.

The Wildcats' three safeties have much to do with Arizona's success in defending the pass and because of this, scouts took notice. Dalton Johnson, Treydan Stukes and Genesis Smith are all now anticipating their names being called after impressive combine performances.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Genesis Smith (DB47) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is clear that all three of Arizona's safeties are talented players that NFL teams would be lucky to have, but where exactly do they rank amongst each other? Let's take a look at their performances at the combine and rank them.

1. Treydan Stukes

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stukes had a stellar season after missing the first two games due to a season-ending knee injury from the year before. When he came back, he was a force in the secondary, snagging four picks and defending six passes. His combine drills proved that he is among the best safeties in the class.

Stukes ran an unofficial 4.33 in the 40-yard dash, the third fastest of all safeties. Stukes' broad jump was also the best among all safeties at 10 feet, 10 inches. He also had the second-best 10-yard split at 1.5 and the fifth best vertical jump at 38 inches.

2. Genesis Smith

Nov 15, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) celebrates a blocked catch during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Smith ended his season as one of the better safeties in the Big 12 and one of the toughest. During Arizona's game against Oklahoma State, he fractured his right foot but chose to continue playing the remainder of the season.

In the combine, Smith impressed the scouts with his athleticism, twitchiness, and quickness on the field. His vertical jump was a shocking one at 42.5 inches, which ranked the highest among all safeties. His 20-yard shuttle was also the best (4.18 seconds). Smith's 10-foot, eight-inch broad jump was the fourth best in the group.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Genesis Smith (DB47) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Smith was still dealing with the foot injury during the combine, so he elected not to run the 40-yard dash.

3. Dalton Johnson

Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates on the sidelines after intercepting a pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Johnson was a tackling machine for the Wildcats this season, leading the team with 97, which was also the seventh most in the Big 12. A safety who also lined up at linebacker in 2024, Johnson is unafraid of contact despite being slightly undersized at 5-foot-10, 198 pounds.

Johnson ran a modest 4.41 in the 40-yard dash, which is a good time, but did not rank among the top safeties. Johnson also had a vertical jump of 36 inches and a broad jump of 9 feet, 11 inches. Despite the middle of the pack numbers, his physicality and athleticism will make him a competitor no matter what team he lands on.