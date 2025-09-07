Arizona VB Boise State Tournament Update
The Arizona Wildcats volleyball team is leaving Boise, ID, with its undefeated record still intact after beating all three of its opponents in the Boise State tournament. The three-day-long round-robin style tournament featured Arizona, Oregon State, Boise State and UC San Diego.
Arizona is now on a 17-match winning streak dating back to last year, where it went on a massive 11-match run at the end of the season and won the 2024 NIVC Tournament at McKale Center.
The 17-match winning streak is the longest one in program history. The last winning streak Arizona went on was back in 2000, when it won 14 in a row
Day one-Oregon State
Arizona handled Oregon State in four sets to start things out on Thursday. The Beavers won the first set 25-23, but the Wildcats tightened up and won the next three 25-23, 25-20 and 27-25.
Senior outside hitter Jordan Wilson led the team in kills (23) and aces (2). Middle blocker Sydnie Vanek led in blocks with eight.
Sophomore setter Avery Scoggins had a team-high 46 assists, while sophomore libero/defensive specialist Brenna Ginder had 14 digs in the match
Day two-Boise State
Arizona moved on to play Boise State in its second match of the tournament on Friday. The Broncos had the Wildcats down two sets before they stormed back to take the final three.
Boise State won the first set 25-21 and then the next one 25-22. Arizona then surged back and won the third easily by a score of 25-13. Arizona then won the final two sets 25-19 to take the win 3-2 to preserve the undefeated streak.
Wilson once again led the team in kills with 22. Senior opposite Ana Heath followed with 19 on the day. Sophomore middle blocker Adrianna Bridges led in aces with three, while Wilson had one. Bridges also had a team high blocks with seven and Heath was second with six.
Day three-UC San Diego
Scoggins led in assists again, this time with 61 and Ginder was second with eight. Sophomore outside hitter Carlie Cisneros led in digs with 19 and Scoggins had 18.
For its final match of the tournament, Arizona faced the UC San Diego Tritons lopsided match and handled them in a quick three sets.
Arizona won the first two sets of the match by a 26-16 score and the final one 25-22. Heath led the team in kills with nine and led in aces with three.
Bridges had a team-high four blocks and Wilson led with seven digs to close out the final match of the tournament.
The Wildcats will be back in action on September 12 when they will travel to Seattle to take part in the two-day-long Washington Tournament. Their opponents will be the Huskies and the San Diego Toreros.
