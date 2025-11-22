Arizona Wildcats vs. Baylor Bears Live Game Thread
Tucson, AZ. -- Arizona returns home to host Baylor at Casino Del Sol Stadium Saturday afternoon.
It is the final home game for the Wildcats where all the seniors will be honored. Arizona is coming off a 30-24 win at Cincinnati to advance to 7-3 on the season.
Noah Fifita threw for 294 yards and a touchdown, while Kedrick Reescano, Quincy Craig and Ismail Mahdi combined to run for 194 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
Defensive lineman Tia Savea, defensive back Jay'Vion Cole, offensive lineman Tristan Bounds and linebacker Myron Robinson are among the players ruled out for Arizona.
Baylor enters Tucson still fighting for bowl eligibility coming off a blowout loss against Utaah last week. The Bears boast one of the most explosive offenses in the Big 12 as they enter this week No. 3 in the conference in total yards (464.9), No. 1 in passing yards (324.4) and No. 5 in scoring (33.2).
"They've done just a fantastic job," Arizona coach Brent Brennan said of Baylor's offense. "You watch how explosive they are. All of their wideouts can go. They can all run, they can all make plays, they're all tough and then(Michael) Trigg is something different. The other day I used Kellen Winslow, but choose whoever you want. Just really athletic, big body and a coverage problem because of his length and his athleticism...