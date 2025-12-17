Arizona vs. Bellarmine Preview — Wildcats Look to Finish Non Conference Strong

Arizona’s Current Form

Under head coach Becky Burke, the Wildcats have shown flashes of high-level play this season while also identifying areas for growth. Arizona’s last few games reflect a team capable of scoring in bunches but occasionally struggling with consistency.

89-70 win vs. Chicago State: Arizona controlled the game throughout, building a strong lead in the first half and maintaining it behind balanced offense.

87-83 win vs. Eastern Kentucky: The Wildcats fended off a late rally, highlighted by Mickayla Perdue’s 27 points and strong play from Noelani Cornfield (22 points, eight assists).

Close losses earlier in the schedule: Arizona dropped competitive games to Southern University (57-63) and New Mexico (69-72), showing they can hang with quality competition but haven’t always closed out tight contests.

Becky Burke in front of the bench coaching her team | Marison Bilagody, Arizona Athletics

Overall, Arizona’s scoring balance and ability to spread the wealth have been key. Players like Perdue and Cornfield have emerged as offensive leaders, while contributions from the rest of the roster have helped sustain consistent scoring outputs.

From a statistical standpoint, the Wildcats are averaging right around the upper-60s to low-80s in points in recent games, thanks in part to reliable free-throw shooting and efficient shot selection.

Bellarmine’s Season So Far

Indiana's Shay Ciezki (10) passes during the Indiana versus Bellarmine women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bellarmine Knights enter Tucson with a 2-9 record, struggling to find consistency against Division-I competition. Their most recent outing was a 73-78 loss at Chattanooga, where Bellarmine had opportunities but ultimately came up short.

Triniti Ralston led Bellarmine with 26 points and an efficient shooting line, including 5-of-9 from inside and 10-of-11 at the free-throw line. Sports Reference

Ava Smith and Rose Jamison also scored in double figures, showing Bellarmine has some capable scorers even on a tough stretch.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Becky Burke speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

While the Knights have shown competitiveness in spurts, their overall record and recent schedule, including games against Power 4 opponents and road trips to strong teams this could suggest this matchup will be an uphill battle.

Keys to the Game

For Arizona:

Scenes from the women's basketball game between Vanderbilt and Arizona at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. | Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dominate early and often: Arizona has the offensive firepower to build a big first-half lead, forcing Bellarmine into catch-up mode.

Limit turnovers: Keeping possession clean will be crucial for sustaining offensive rhythm and preventing transition chances for the Knights.

Balanced scoring: Maintaining contributions from multiple scorers will continue to alleviate pressure from any one player.

For Bellarmine:

Arizona Wildcats on X: @ArizonaWBB

Stay competitive on the boards: Controlling rebounds could limit second-chance points for Arizona.

Capitalize on free throws: With players like Ralston able to draw fouls and convert at the line, Bellarmine can stay in striking distance if Arizona slips defensively.

Outlook

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes with her team during a break in the action as they take on the Syracuse Orange at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Arizona comes in as the clear favorite against a Bellarmine squad still searching for consistency. However, basketball is a game of runs, and if Bellarmine can feed off early success and disrupt Arizona’s offensive flow, the game could be more competitive than the records suggest. For the Wildcats, this is an opportunity to build momentum and confidence as they close out nonconference play before Big 12 competition heats up.

