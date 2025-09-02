Defensive players Arizona Should Watch For
The Arizona Wildcats take on Weber State in an FBS vs. FCS showdown at home this Saturday night at 8:00 p.m., the first time the two programs face each other.
Weber State will look to at least gain some confidence out of the game, while Arizona will try to dominate all four quarters, much like it did agnst Hawaii last Saturday, when they handled the Rainbow Warriors in a 40-6 blowout.
Arizona was without five of its players and two left the game early with injuries or lingering ones that occurred during fall training camp.
Despite Weber State giving up 45 points to Jame Madison Dukes, there were still some notable players that could have made a difference on the defensive side of the ball. Arizona will have to keep an eye on those players and key around them if they are to find the most success on offense.
We took a look at the defense of Weber State and found three players that Arizona should look out for in this Saturday's game.
Angel King-Senior safety
King finished Saturday's contest with a team-high 11 tackles and an interception against the Dukes in a lopsided affair. His interception came in the third quarter of the football game as James Madison quarterback Matthew Sluka underthrew a pass to his wide receiver and Kinf was there to to take advantage. He will try to create more turnovers this week to keep Weber State in the game against a speedy wide receiver corps that Arizona has to stay in it.
Mason Hitchens-Junior linebacker
Hitchens has been in the Weber State program for two years before this one and is motivated to make a name for himself on a football team that is struggling to find its identity after losing key players. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Orange County, CA product was second on the team in tackles with eight, two were for a loss. Arizona should have plenty of success should they dominate the front and keep him out of the play, which they'll have no trouble doing.
Montae Pate-Junior cornerback
Pate is another one of the veteran players who stayed with the program after the transfer portal took many to other schools. It is his third season and he has played all 22 games with WSU, logging 34 tackles and an interception last year. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound North Las Vegas, NV standout had six tackles and 1.5 for a loss against James Madison. He will be put to the test against Arizona's fast wide receivers.
Let us know who you think Arizona should watch for on the Weber State defense. Comment on our X page and be sure to also follow.