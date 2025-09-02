How the Wildcats’ Depth Chart Looks for Week Two
The Arizona Wildcats football team is gearing up for its second showdown, a Wildcat vs. Wildcats duel in the desert against FCS Weber State.
The (Weber State) Wildcats are coming off a 45-10 loss to the James Madison Dukes and are looking to get their season back on track by avoiding a two-game skid to start their season.
Although there is not much to celebrate in the beatdown loss, Weber State was able to cause a turnover, an interception in the third quarter by senior safety Angel King.
Arizona is coming off a dominating 40-6 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Both sides of the ball were unrelenting as the offense had 344 yards total and the defense generated five turnovers.
The official depth chart is here, and so far, there have been no drastic changes to report on. In fact, there are no changes in it at all in the newly released lineup.
Arizona was without some of its notable defensive backs, Treydan Stukes and Marquis Groves Killebrew, linebacker Riley Wilson, wide receiver Kris Hutson, offensive tackle Rhino Tapa'atoutai and tight end Keyan Burnett. Wide receiver Chris Hunter played six snaps before leaving the game and Tyler Powell was injured on the first play.
Despite Powell being hurt and Hunter exiting, their spots on the depth chart have not changed. Wilson is expected to play against Weber State after missing action last Saturday.
As expected, Noah Fifita will be taking snaps as the starting quarterback after a 13-for-23, 161-yard and one passing touchdown performance.
The wide receiver room remains a huge topic of interest going into week two. The first four to take the field will be Kris Hutson, Javin Whatley, Luke Wysong and Chris Hunter. Tre Spivey is a close second option behind Hunter, who left Saturday's game. Despite what the depth chart said, Isaiah Mizell got the bulk of the snaps in place of Hunter, while Spivey was still utilized in a lot of the play calls.
Some freshmen will be in the second rotation, including Gio Richardson and Brandon Phelps (redshirt), along with other upperclassmen, Jeremiah Patterson and redshirt sophomore Devin Hyatt.
Junior Kedrick Reescano will fulfill the starting running back position, while Transfers Ismail Mahdi and Quincy Craig will be the second options. They are not second stringers, but rather what running back coach Alonzo Carter calls "1a and 1b."
Sam Olson will be the starting tight end as a redshirt senior in his second year with the Wildcats, having transferred from San Jose State. Redshirt junior Tyler Powell sits directly behind him on the depth chart, along with redshirt senior Cameron Barmore and senior Keyan Burnett.
Burnett was inactive against Hawaii, while Powell got the start over Olson.
Ty Buchanan and Tristan Bounds will be the starting tackles, with Rhino Tapa'atoutai possibly getting some in-game reps in after returning from a season-ending injury in 2024.
Center Ka'ena Decambra anchored the offensive line for most of the game on Saturday and will do so again against Weber State. The two guards who are projected to start are Alexander Doost and Michael Wooten.
Matthew Lado is projected to be the backup at tackle. Chubba Ma'ae and Ise Mautautia will be the backup guards and Grayson Stovall will be behind Decambra at center.
On the defensive side of the ball, redshirt senior Dalton Johnson and junior Genesis Smith will be the two starting safeties. Freshman Coleman Patmon will serve as Johnson's backup and transfer redshirt sophomore Jack Luttrell will be Smith's.
Redshirt senior Treydan Stukes will be the nickel back with redshirt sophomore Gavin Hunter at the second-string spot. Hunter started last Saturday's game in place of Stukes and caught an interception after a pass interference call put Hawaii at the 2-yard line.
Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Ayden Garnes are going to be the two co-starters on one side at cornerback, with Michael Dansby on the other.
Taye Brown, Max Harris, and Chase Kennedy will be the three starting linebackers. Jabari Mann, Leviticus Su'a, and Riley Wilson are to serve in the backup role.
The edge rushers are slated to be Tre Smith and Dominic Lolesio, with Mays Pese and Malachi Bailey in the second string spot.
Leroy Palu and Deshawn McKnight are going to serve as co-starters at the tackle spot and Jarra Anderson will be the backup.
At nose tackle, Tiaoalii Savea is likely to be at that spot for a second week after an impressive showing. Julian Savaiinaea and Chancellor Owens will be the backups.
Michael Salgado-Medina surprised a lot of people by serving two special teams positions. He will be the field goal kicker and punter for the second week in a row. Illinois State transfer Ian Wagner will serve as the kickoff kicker and as a place holder.
All positions are not solidified and are subject to change.
