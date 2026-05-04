Why Arizona Transfer RB Could Be Difference Maker

After the 2024 season, questions lingered about Arizona's running back room. The 2025 season was a complete turnaround as the group, led by running backs coach Alonzo Carter and four newcomers, finished 12th in the conference.

It is a new era for the Wildcats' running backs room, which now has five returning players and a new coach, Lyle Moevao, who is determined to continue laying the foundation Carter laid before departing to take on the head coaching position at Sacramento State.

Marshall running back Antwan Roberts (44) carries the ball as Middle Tennessee safety Juwon Gaston (22) dives for a tackle during MTSU's Homecoming football game on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona snagged one running back out of the transfer portal in Antwan Roberts, who began his career at Marshall. A big, hard-hitting yet elusive runner, Roberts has what it takes to be the difference maker this upcoming season.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound back out of Nashville, TN, signed with Arizona in January this year and is looking to prove that he deserves to be a feature player in an already crowded room. With Ismail Mahdi gone and Reescano and Craig limited through spring practice, Roberts has had the opportunity to grab his coach's attention before the start of summer training camp.

An Understanding of the System

Marshall running back Antwan Roberts (44) is stopped by Georgia linebacker Zayden Walker (10) and Georgia safety Zion Branch (2) during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Marshall in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, August. 30, 2025. Georgia won 45-7. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Roberts began his collegiate career in 2023, and although it wasn't a year of production, he gained experience working with offensive coordinator Seth Doege, who was the OC in 2024 when Roberts was injured. Despite not playing that year due to the injury, it still puts him on even playing field with the rest of the running backs.

It may even give him a leg up on younger backs such as Wesley Yarbrough and Cornelius Warren. Aside from Quincy Craig and Kedrick Reescano, Roberts has the most snaps in the room. The big caveat is that all his snaps came in 2025 under a different coordinator.

Still, his experience with Doege, paired with the number of snaps he has under his belt, gives him a definite leg up and could push him towards being a feature back in possibly another committee scheme.

Efficiency Paired With Big Play Ability

What also makes Robert stand out in the running back room is his high-efficiency numbers in his first full season with the Thundering Herd. Although his 512 yards and four touchdowns don't jump out on paper, it still shows his ability to be a reliable player out of the backfield.

Roberts also has 17 runs that went for at least 10 yards, seven runs of plus 20 yards, and one of over 50. Roberts' 5.7 yards-per-carry average shows that he is a three-down back who can move the chains.