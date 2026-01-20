Why Dell’Orso’s Struggles Have Been More Prominent of Late

It’s been a strange season for Arizona Wildcats forward Anthony Dell’Orso, and his struggles have been amplified of late.

Dell’Orso opted to come back to Arizona after starting 28 games for the Wildcats last season. This season, he’s come off the bench in every game he’s played in this season. So far, Dell’Orso is struggling to adjust to his new role properly.

Dell’Orso averaged 7.2 points per game on 45 percent shooting from the floor and 41 percent from three-point territory last season. This year, he’s averaging more points (9.1), but on significantly worse efficiency, shooting under 40 percent from the field, and just 30 percent from three-point range.

Jan 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3) drives to the basket as Central Florida Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) tries to defend in the first half at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

Dell’Orso is actually playing more minutes per game this season than last, up to over 22 minutes per contest compared to a little over 18 minutes per game last year, but he has struggled to find consistency in coming off the bench so far this season.

Dell’Orso has fallen out of favor

The reason for Dell’Orso’s demotion to the bench likely has to do with the emergence of freshmen forwards Ivan Kharchenkov, and Koa Peat . Kharchenkov is averaging 9.2 points per game while shooting over 50 percent from the floor, and Peat has been one of the top freshmen in the country, averaging a team-high 14.7 points to go along with 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting over 56 percent from the field.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) attempts a jumper over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbović during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

His struggles have been even more prominent of late, as Dell’Orso has gone scoreless in each of his last two games, shooting a combined 0-9 from the field, and 0-4 from three-point range.

After starting the season with 5 double-digit performances in the first 10 games, Dell’Orso has scored in double-figures just once in his past seven games. It hasn’t mattered for the Wildcats, who are currently 18-0 and ranked #1 in the AP Poll , but sooner or later they’ll need more from one of their veterans despite what they’ve gotten from some of their younger pieces.

Dell’Orso will look to work his way out of his recent shooting slump as the schedule gets tougher for a Wildcats team that has cruised to a 5-0 start to Big 12 play. He has solidified himself as one of the team’s most important pieces, so the Wildcats will need him to figure it out soon if they wish to complete their quest for their second national title in program history.