Why Devin Williams Would Be Great Fit for Arizona

Arizona joined the suddenly intense recruitment of Florida Atlantic transfer power forward Devin Williams this week, hosting him on an official visit as his decision process winds down, and the Wildcats look for a solution to their biggest hole.

They'll have to win the battle over Oklahoma, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech, but the former four-star, top-100 recruit has the talent and potential to be a great fit on the Arizona roster.

Devin Williams vis Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/lO3kFv5UOn — Kevin Thomas (@KevoPosts) May 5, 2026

Why Arizona Needs Devin Williams

The biggest reason Arizona needs to land Devin Williams is that it would fill a significant roster hole. After NBA Draft and transfer portal departures, the Wildcats have one starting spot open, assuming Koa Peat does not withdraw from the draft and return to Tucson

As of Williams' visit, the only competition for that spot would be Mabil Mawut, who did not appear in a single game as a freshman last season. It would be hard to see them leaning so heavily on that type of player, and much of the roster outside of the four presumed starters has played very little at the college level. So, unless Peat returns, Arizona needs someone to come into that spot and be serviceable, not perfect. Williams can easily do that.

One of the best bigs left in the portal is FAU transfer 6’10” Devin Williams. He tells me he’s recently heard from the following:



- Arizona (visiting tomorrow)

- North Carolina

- Virginia Tech

- Oklahoma

- Lots of other HM+ schools



Williams finished top-3 in the country in… pic.twitter.com/58FAQEAwUg — Hitmen Hoops (@HitmenHoops) May 4, 2026

Roster Depth

That brings us to the next reason: roster depth, specifically in the frontcourt. As it stands, Arizona has three players returning in the frontcourt in veterans Ivan Kharchenkov and Motiejus Krivas, who were both starters last season, along with Mawut. That's where Williams can come in and give good minutes, whether he starts or comes off the bench a la Tobe Awaka.

In this case, he helps the roster regardless of what happens with Peat, is allowed to play and fill the role the staff deems best to maximize his fit, and also makes him a versatile player with the ability to play multiple spots, thanks to his great athleticism.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) shoots over Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

College Basketball Experience

The most important aspect of all of this is Devin Williams' college basketball experience. He's been part of college basketball programs for three years now, playing sparingly as a freshman at UCLA in 2023-24 and starting all 33 games for FAU after redshirting at UCLA and eventually transferring.

In his first year as a starter, Williams averaged 7.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 51% from the floor. That shows he was an incredibly efficient player on offense, but didn't necessarily have to carry the load. That bodes well for Arizona, which will have some stars but also plays a brand of basketball centered more on the team as a whole than on individual player performances.

Jan 29, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward Aaron Bradshaw (11) handles the ball against Florida Atlantic Owls forward Devin Williams (1) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

All he really needs to bring is his hard work and athletic ability, and Williams would be a great fit for Arizona at an important position. He's not going to be Koa Peat, but the Wildcats can't let him get away.