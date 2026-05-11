Why Koa Peat Should Return to Arizona Next Season
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Arizona forward Koa Peat has one of the more polarizing draft profiles of any player in this year’s class, which in turn could leave the door open to a potential return to Arizona.
As a 5-star recruit coming into last season, Peat was everything he was advertised to be in his freshman season, averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, as he helped Arizona to Big 12 titles in the regular season and in the conference tournament, as well as a run to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament.
Peat was one of the most impressive freshmen in the entire country last season, and he’ll now try his luck in the 2026 NBA Draft. As of now, most projections think that he’ll be a mid-to-late first-round pick.
Peat’s Strengths and Weaknesses
That projection is a bit of a step down from what was expected at the start of the season, when he was considered a lottery pick. The reason for the drop-off likely has to do with some holes in Peat’s game, such as a lack of three-point shooting and a lack of a serious handle. Additionally, Peat’s defense and fit on NBA teams are truly up in the air due to his frame, as he plays sort of like an undersized center.
His strengths do include being a physical finisher at the basket, using his size and strength to overwhelm defenders. However, his flaws have caused some to suggest that he should return to Arizona next season to polish his game.
Why Peat Should Return
The idea does make sense. If Peat returns, not only will he be able to work on some of his flaws as a player, but next season’s draft class won’t be nearly as loaded as this year’s, which features many of the nation’s top freshmen such as AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson. If he waits until next year, chances are that Peat is much more likely to be selected in the lottery — provided he is able to grow his game in the areas of concern.
Also, if Peat returns, it makes Arizona a much more dangerous team next season. They’ve already gotten key pieces from last season to return, such as Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov, but bringing Peat back would immediately make him Arizona’s best player, and would give them a major boost to their roster as they try to live up to their now lofty expectations following last year’s success.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.