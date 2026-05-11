Why Koa Peat Should Return to Arizona Next Season

Arizona forward Koa Peat has one of the more polarizing draft profiles of any player in this year’s class, which in turn could leave the door open to a potential return to Arizona.

As a 5-star recruit coming into last season, Peat was everything he was advertised to be in his freshman season, averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, as he helped Arizona to Big 12 titles in the regular season and in the conference tournament, as well as a run to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) rebounds the ball against Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Peat was one of the most impressive freshmen in the entire country last season, and he’ll now try his luck in the 2026 NBA Draft. As of now, most projections think that he’ll be a mid-to-late first-round pick.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts Arizona Wildcats in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Peat’s Strengths and Weaknesses

That projection is a bit of a step down from what was expected at the start of the season, when he was considered a lottery pick. The reason for the drop-off likely has to do with some holes in Peat’s game, such as a lack of three-point shooting and a lack of a serious handle. Additionally, Peat’s defense and fit on NBA teams are truly up in the air due to his frame, as he plays sort of like an undersized center.

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) practices ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His strengths do include being a physical finisher at the basket, using his size and strength to overwhelm defenders. However, his flaws have caused some to suggest that he should return to Arizona next season to polish his game.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd directs players during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Why Peat Should Return

The idea does make sense. If Peat returns, not only will he be able to work on some of his flaws as a player, but next season’s draft class won’t be nearly as loaded as this year’s, which features many of the nation’s top freshmen such as AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson. If he waits until next year, chances are that Peat is much more likely to be selected in the lottery — provided he is able to grow his game in the areas of concern.

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) slips past Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) on Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also, if Peat returns, it makes Arizona a much more dangerous team next season. They’ve already gotten key pieces from last season to return, such as Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov, but bringing Peat back would immediately make him Arizona’s best player, and would give them a major boost to their roster as they try to live up to their now lofty expectations following last year’s success.