Arizona Soccer Hosts Big 12 Home Opener Thursday
Arizona soccer will continue its season and host its first conference game of the year Thursday night against UCF.
The Wildcats fell 1-0 on the road against Iowa State in their Big 12 conference opener last Thursday. The lone goal by the Cyclones was scored in the second half in the 78th minute. Arizona was outshot 11-8 in the game, but did have six corner kicks to just five corners for Iowa State.
It is the second time in three games that Arizona went scoreless after also getting shut out by Pepperdine a few games ago, back on September 7.
The Wildcats head into Thursday's contest now 5-4 on the season. They have combined to score just one goal in their four losses.
UCF is on fire to start the season with a 6-1-1 record. The Knights went 6-1 in non-conference play with wins over UAB, Florida Atlantic, South Florida, LSU, Florida and North Florida. The lone loss came at home in a space game against Florida International.
They have allowed just five goals all season, including not allowing more than one goal in any one game all year.
The Knights opened conference play in the Big 12 last Thursday with a scoreless draw against West Virginia. UCF outshot the Mountaineers 14-8 in the game and had seven corner kicks to just two for West Virginia. UCF was on the attack for most of the 90 minutes, but it didn't result in a goal.
They went 3-0 on the road in non-conference play and now head to Tucson for their first road game in conference play.
UCF has already won more games than they did all of last year when they went just 3-6-6, including a 1-5-4 record in conference play.
To start the season in the conference, West Virginia currently sits at the top with a 6-2-1 overall record and 1-0-1 record in conference play. They are followed by Arizona State, who are 8-0-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play, including currently being on a seven-game winning streak.
In last year's game between these two teams, which took place on a neutral field in Houston, Arizona won 3-2 with goals scored by Gianna Christiansen twice and Nicole Dallin.
What are your predictions for Thursday's game between Arizona and UCF? Will the Wildcats win their first conference game? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.