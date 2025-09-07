Arizona Soccer Sophomores Leading The Way Early in Season
Arizona soccer is off to a 4-2 start to its season with wins over UNLV, UC Irvine, New Mexico State and the University of Denver. The Wildcats began the season with three shutout victories before falling on the road against Stanford and Cal. Arizona responded with a 2-1 win over Denver last Thursday.
The Wildcats have scored 11 goals as a team across the six games, with eight of them coming from a group of four sophomores in Aurora Gaines, Lily Boydstun, Narissa Fults, and Jessica Bedolla, each scoring two goals so far on the year.
Gaines appeared in 15 games last season as a freshman, recording 274 minutes played in that span for an average of 18.3 minutes per game. She took three shots with one on goal. This year, she also has two assists with 352 minutes played across six games and five starts. She has 10 total shots, with five of them coming on goal. She has also recorded one game-winning goal this season.
Boydstun transferred to Arizona this year from Arkansas. Last year as a freshman with the Razorbacks, she appeared in nine games. She had recorded her first career assist in August of that year against Northwestern State.
This year, she is one of two players on the team with two goals and two assists. Her 424 minutes played are sixth on the team, to go along with six shots and three shots on goal. She has started in all six games
Fults appeared in 18 games with seven starts last season as a freshman with Arizona. She recorded four goals and three assists with 915 total minutes played. She took 18 shots, with 11 of them being on goal. This year, Fults has played 406 minutes so far across six games, with four of them being starts. She has 11 shots on goal, with seven of them being on target.
Bedolla appeared in three games as a freshman last year with the Wildcats. She scored one goal with one assist across 107 minutes played. She attempted three shots on goal. This year, she has played 256 minutes (the lowest number among the four players with two goals) over six games with two starts. She has attempted five shots, with four of them being on goal. She also has one game-winning goal.
The Wildcats will conclude this weekend's set of games with a matchup against Pepperdine at home on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. They host one more game against Grand Canyon next week before beginning Big 12 conference play at Iowa State the following week.
