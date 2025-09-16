Arizona Wildcats Soccer Rolls Past GCU
Arizona soccer of the past five seasons has been trying to get itself back into the postseason, with the program not making the NCAA Tournament since the 2019 season and has had to overcome a pandemic, a coaching change and players transferring out of the program during this time frame.
Since taking over as head coach, Becca Morros has gone 30-34-10 missing the postseason each season. However, during the 2024 season, Arizona went 11-6-2 but missed the NCAA Tournament and showed signs of progress in comparison to the previous seasons under Morros.
Now, Arizona is closing in on conference games and is sitting at 5-3 with wins over eight matches, its latest coming this past Sunday in a 5-2 win over GCU at Mulcahy Stadium.
Arizona was in a close shooting battle with GCU the entirety of a match, barely edging past in that category with a 19-16 (11 - 9 on goal) differential. The Wildcats made the most of their shots, with 45 percent of their on-goal shots scoring.
Jessica Bedolla scored first just before the six-minute mark and was assisted by Aurora Gaines. She received the pass from Gaines and knocked it in just before entering the goal box.
19 minutes in and it was Gaines' turn to score. She got the pass from Narissa Fults in the corner and scooted it just past the goal keeper to make it 2-0.
Ella Hatteberg scored the next goal to put Arizona up with a commanding 3 - 1 score in the 65th minute of the match. She got the assist from Sami Baytosh.
Ella Weathersby kicked in the fourth goal of the day in the 85th minute after it was initially saved. She was in the right place at the right time to kick it back in while the goalkeeper was trying to get back up.
Baytosh scored the final goal of the day in the 89th minute of the match, receiving the assist from Weathersby and knocking the ball to the back left corner of the goal to make it 5 - 2 at the final whistle.
Arizona will have plenty of work to do to make it to the top of the Big 12 standings as it currently sits at No. 13 just before the start of its conference schedule, beginning with an away match against Iowa State in Ames.
The Cyclones sit just above the Wildcats with a 3 - 1 - 2 record. Arizona's in-state rivals, Arizona State, are at the top of the conference with a 7 - 0 - 1 record. Kansas (6 - 0 - 2) and UCF (6 - 1) hold the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. Texas Tech and TCU are tied with UCF with the same record.
Let us know how you think Arizona soccer's season will go inside its conference schedule by commenting on our X account. Just click the link to find us.