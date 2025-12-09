Arizona Women’s Team Seeking Bounce-Back After Two Losses

Game Context

The matchup is scheduled for Dec 10, 2025, at the Wildcats’ home court, McKale Center, in Tucson. The game is a greatly important one coming off two consecutive losses by the Wildcats, as they are in need of a statement game to shift the momentum as conference play looms closer.

Becky Burke in front of the bench coaching her team

Heading into the game, Eastern Kentucky is riding a strong start to its season, while Arizona comes in with a decent record but a recent rough patch. The Colonels are 7–1 on the season and have won six of their last seven games. The Wildcats are 6–2 overall this year but have dropped their last two games with a loss to Southern University Jaguars and a narrow 72–69 defeat to New Mexico Lobos.

So this contest offers the Colonels a chance to build momentum — and gives the Wildcats a chance to bounce back in front of the home crowd.

Key Matchups & Storylines

Scenes from the women's basketball game between Vanderbilt and Arizona at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

Offensive rhythm vs. defensive disruption

According to sports-reference.com, both teams have seen decent offensive output but strong defensive play, limiting scoring all season long.

Eastern Kentucky averages 78.4 points per game, while allowing only about 57.4 points defensively.

Arizona’s offense sits around 75.4 PPG this season, and the defense allows around 64.5 points per game.

Arizona head coach Becky Burke (left) and Mickayla Perdue, Sumayah Sugapong and Noelani Cornfield speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day

If EKU can push tempo and force Arizona into a quicker pace, they may exploit openings. For Arizona, playing under control, protecting the ball, and setting a good offense will be critical to negate EKU’s aggressiveness. Arizona saw a rough game in that regard against Southern, but found some improvements against NMU that will need to carry over.

Key players and trends — Eastern Kentucky

Arizona Wildcats guard Skylar Jones (4) defends against Syracuse Orange forward Kyra Wood (22)

One of EKU’s top contributors is guard Liz Freihofer, who averages about 15.4 points per game, along with roughly 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists according to ESPN.com.

Their offensive balance and scoring ability per game make them more dangerous than a “one-and-done hot-shooting night.” Their scoring average suggests a well-rounded offensive attack.

Arizona head coach Becky Burke speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day

Key player and trends— Arizona

For the Wildcats, standout scorer Mickayla Perdue is listed as averaging 17.6 points per game.

Arizona’s season stats: about 75.4 PPG scored per game, and defensively allowing 63.4 PPG.

Given their two-game skid, Arizona will need a strong bounce-back — defensively to limit EKU’s scoring, and offensively to rely on stable scoring from Perdue and others.

What Each Team Needs to Do to Win

Syracuse Orange guard Alaina Rice (25) hits her head on the court against Arizona Wildcats

For EKU to Pull Off a Statement Win

Push tempo: leverage their scoring ability and try to create an uptempo game that disrupts Arizona’s rhythm.

Get contributions beyond their top scorer by spreading the floor, sharing scoring, and limiting dependency on just one or two players.

Force Arizona to play under pressure, defend the perimeter, and attack if there’s any defensive lapse.

Arizona Wildcats on X: @ArizonaWBB

For Arizona to Reassert Control

Do not lean too much on their go-to scorer, Mickayla Perdue, for consistent offense; instead, use her skills while getting supporting contributions across the roster.

Protect the ball and control tempo. Since EKU thrives in quick scoring, Arizona’s likely best bet is to play methodically, avoid turnovers, and run set offensive sets that can keep EKU on its heels defensively.

Lock down defensively: force misses, contest shots, rebound well, turning EKU’s scoring attempts into transition chances for Arizona.

Why This Game Matters

For EKU: a win against a high-major team from a power conference like Arizona would be a significant statement, boosting their mid-major résumé and team confidence early in the season.

For Arizona a win is about restoring confidence and momentum after consecutive losses. As part of nonconference play, getting quality wins matters for overall season tone, team morale, and building toward conference play.

For both teams this game helps set the tone for December giving the winner momentum and something solid to build on as the nonconference slate continues.

