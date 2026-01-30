2025–26 Champions League Knockout Playoff Draw: Real Madrid, PSG, 14 Others Learn Fates

Real Madrid must once again do battle with José Mourinho and Benfica in the knockout playoff for a spot in the Champions League round of 16.

A dramatic 4–2 defeat at the hands of the Portuguese outfit on the final day of the league phase, coupled with a 95th-minute winner for Sporting CP, saw Álvaro Arbeloa’s side drop into the playoffs, with Friday’s draw confirming Madrid will get a shot at redemption in a two-legged knockout tie next month.

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain have made hard work of their bid to retain their crown thus far and will now have to go through domestic rivals Monaco if they are to advance to the round of 16.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United face the long trip to meet Azerbaijani outfit Qarabağ, while Inter, beaten in last season’s final, must now take on Bodø/Glimt.

There’s a trip to Galatasaray for Serie A giants Juventus, and on the other side of that specific fixture pairing, Atlético Madrid have been drawn against Club Brugge. Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have ties with Atalanta and Olympiacos respectively.

Check out the full draw for the Champions League knockout playoff below.

2025–26 Champions League Knockout Playoff Draw

Borussia Dortmund vs. Atalanta

Olympiacos vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Galatasaray vs. Juventus

Club Brugge vs. Atlético Madrid

Monaco vs. PSG

Qarabağ vs. Newcastle

Benfica vs. Real Madrid

Bodø/Glimt vs. Inter

When Are the Champions League Knockout Playoffs?

Teams will have just over two weeks to prepare for their opponents, with the first legs of the fixtures scheduled for Feb. 17 and 18. The unseeded teams will play hosts for these games.

Seeded teams will hope to benefit from home advantage in the return legs, which will take place the following week on Feb. 24 and 25. Two days after the conclusion of those games will be another draw for all the remaining knockout stages.

Key 2025–26 Champions League Dates

Round Date Knockout Playoffs Feb. 17/18 and 24/25 Draw for Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals Feb. 27 Round of 16 March 10/11 and 17/18 Quarterfinals April 7/8 and 14/15 Semifinals April 28/29 and May 5/6 Final May 30

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS