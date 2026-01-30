2025–26 Champions League Knockout Playoff Draw: Real Madrid, PSG, 14 Others Learn Fates
Real Madrid must once again do battle with José Mourinho and Benfica in the knockout playoff for a spot in the Champions League round of 16.
A dramatic 4–2 defeat at the hands of the Portuguese outfit on the final day of the league phase, coupled with a 95th-minute winner for Sporting CP, saw Álvaro Arbeloa’s side drop into the playoffs, with Friday’s draw confirming Madrid will get a shot at redemption in a two-legged knockout tie next month.
Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain have made hard work of their bid to retain their crown thus far and will now have to go through domestic rivals Monaco if they are to advance to the round of 16.
Elsewhere, Newcastle United face the long trip to meet Azerbaijani outfit Qarabağ, while Inter, beaten in last season’s final, must now take on Bodø/Glimt.
There’s a trip to Galatasaray for Serie A giants Juventus, and on the other side of that specific fixture pairing, Atlético Madrid have been drawn against Club Brugge. Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have ties with Atalanta and Olympiacos respectively.
Check out the full draw for the Champions League knockout playoff below.
2025–26 Champions League Knockout Playoff Draw
- Borussia Dortmund vs. Atalanta
- Olympiacos vs. Bayer Leverkusen
- Galatasaray vs. Juventus
- Club Brugge vs. Atlético Madrid
- Monaco vs. PSG
- Qarabağ vs. Newcastle
- Benfica vs. Real Madrid
- Bodø/Glimt vs. Inter
When Are the Champions League Knockout Playoffs?
Teams will have just over two weeks to prepare for their opponents, with the first legs of the fixtures scheduled for Feb. 17 and 18. The unseeded teams will play hosts for these games.
Seeded teams will hope to benefit from home advantage in the return legs, which will take place the following week on Feb. 24 and 25. Two days after the conclusion of those games will be another draw for all the remaining knockout stages.
Key 2025–26 Champions League Dates
Round
Date
Knockout Playoffs
Feb. 17/18 and 24/25
Draw for Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals
Feb. 27
Round of 16
March 10/11 and 17/18
Quarterfinals
April 7/8 and 14/15
Semifinals
April 28/29 and May 5/6
Final
May 30
