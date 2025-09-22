Arizona Volleyball Can't Stop Skid, Falls Again to Nebraska
The Arizona Wildcats volleyball team has had a rough go of things as of late after its 17-match winning streak was snapped two weeks ago. The Wildcats have now lost their third match in a row to the No. 1-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers, 3-0 in Lincoln on Saturday.
In Arizona's (6-4) and Nebraska's history, the Wildcats have not had the upper hand, as this latest loss is the seventh time that the Wildcats have been defeated by the Cornhuskers.
The last time Arizona ended up as the victor was a 1983 matchup in San Diego, when the Wildcats won 3-2.
Set 1
Arizona lost the first set 25-19 after overcoming a nine-point deficit and fighting off five set points. Jordan Wilson led the team in kills with six on that set. Overall, Arizona recorded 11 of them.
Set 2
The Wildcats then dropped the second set by a 25-23 score. It was a much more competitive set that saw Arizona tie it up five times and stop three set points.
Two blocks were made by the Arizona defense, resulting in Nebraska finishing that set wth a 25.6 hitting percentage. Adrianna Bridges contributed to both blocks.
Wilson led the team in kills once again with six. Four other Wildcats had two kills each, which makes it 14 in total.
Set 3
Arizona dropped the third set by a 25-18 score in the final set, solidifying Nebraska's win. Despite Arizona out-blocking Nebraska 2-1, Arizona was never able to get a lead on the Cornhuskers.
Wilson led Arizona in kills for the third set in a row with five. Carlie Cisneros followed closely behind with four and Sydnie Vanek had two blocks with two kills.
Wilson led the team in kills with 17 of them, while Cisneros was second with eight. Avery Scoggins had the only ace on the team.
Ana Heath, Sydnie Vanek and Adrianna Bridges all had two blocks. Avery Scoggins had 30 assists and Brenna Ginder was second with four.
Arizona's history with K-State
Arizona will look to get back to winning form when it opens its Big 12 schedule against Kansas State in Manhattan this Friday at 4:30 p.m. (MST).
Arizona has met with K-State five times before their next matchup. The Wildcats won the first three matches and K-State won the last two. The most recent one was a 3-1 loss in McKale Center last year in November.
