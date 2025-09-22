Inside The Wildcats

Arizona Volleyball Can't Stop Skid, Falls Again to Nebraska

Arizona's last match up did not go as planned, taking a 3-0 sweep by Nebraska on Saturday.

Nathaniel Martinez

Jordan Wilson making an offensive play
Jordan Wilson making an offensive play / Madison Farwell, Arizona Athletics

The Arizona Wildcats volleyball team has had a rough go of things as of late after its 17-match winning streak was snapped two weeks ago. The Wildcats have now lost their third match in a row to the No. 1-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers, 3-0 in Lincoln on Saturday.

In Arizona's (6-4) and Nebraska's history, the Wildcats have not had the upper hand, as this latest loss is the seventh time that the Wildcats have been defeated by the Cornhuskers.

The last time Arizona ended up as the victor was a 1983 matchup in San Diego, when the Wildcats won 3-2.

Arizona State Sun Devils women's volleyball opposite hitter Marta Levinska (4) blocks the ball against Arizona Wildcats setter Ana Heath (7) at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Sept. 21, 2023. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Set 1

Arizona lost the first set 25-19 after overcoming a nine-point deficit and fighting off five set points. Jordan Wilson led the team in kills with six on that set. Overall, Arizona recorded 11 of them.

Set 2

Jordan Wilson
Jordan Wilson gearing up to spike the ball / Madison Farwell, Arizona Athletics

The Wildcats then dropped the second set by a 25-23 score. It was a much more competitive set that saw Arizona tie it up five times and stop three set points.

Two blocks were made by the Arizona defense, resulting in Nebraska finishing that set wth a 25.6 hitting percentage. Adrianna Bridges contributed to both blocks.

Wilson led the team in kills once again with six. Four other Wildcats had two kills each, which makes it 14 in total.

Arizona Wildcats women's volleyball setter Ana Heath (7) hits the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Sept. 21, 2023. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Set 3

Arizona dropped the third set by a 25-18 score in the final set, solidifying Nebraska's win. Despite Arizona out-blocking Nebraska 2-1, Arizona was never able to get a lead on the Cornhuskers.

Wilson led Arizona in kills for the third set in a row with five. Carlie Cisneros followed closely behind with four and Sydnie Vanek had two blocks with two kills.

Arizona Wildcats women's volleyball outside hitter Jaelyn Hodge (11) slides for the ball at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Sept. 21, 2023. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wilson led the team in kills with 17 of them, while Cisneros was second with eight. Avery Scoggins had the only ace on the team.

Ana Heath, Sydnie Vanek and Adrianna Bridges all had two blocks. Avery Scoggins had 30 assists and Brenna Ginder was second with four.

Arizona's history with K-State

Arizona VB
Arizona VB huddled together before a match with Alabama State / Sarah Rosewater, Arizona Athletics

Arizona will look to get back to winning form when it opens its Big 12 schedule against Kansas State in Manhattan this Friday at 4:30 p.m. (MST).

Arizona has met with K-State five times before their next matchup. The Wildcats won the first three matches and K-State won the last two. The most recent one was a 3-1 loss in McKale Center last year in November.

