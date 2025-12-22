What Extending Kenny Dillingham Means for ASU Recruiting

For the past month and a half, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham's name has been linked to several job openings across the country. Speculation grew more skeptical after Michigan fired Sheronne Moore, with Dillingham often named the leading candidate to take over the Wolverines program.

However, Sun Devils fans' worries were put to rest on Saturday when Dillingham inked an extension with Arizona State, keeping him in Tempe for the foreseeable future. The head coach has made a massive impact on the program throughout his tenure, but arguably none greater than his recruiting success. Here's a look at what keeping Dillingham means for the future of Arizona State recruiting.

What Dillingham Brings to Arizona State Recruiting

Not only has Dillingham led the Sun Devils to on-field success, but he has also led them to significant recruiting success. Before he arrived in Tempe in 2023, Arizona State had struggled on the recruiting trail, bringing in the 109th-ranked class nationally, according to Rivals, in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detail view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In his first cycle with the Sun Devils, Dillingham immediately made an impact. Arizona State landed the 48th-ranked class nationally in the 2023 cycle. He brought in players who would lay the foundation of his program, such as Max Iheanachor and Keith Abney, as well as impactful transfers like Jordyn Tyson.

During the 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycles, Arizona State continued to improve its recruiting under Dillingham, bringing in the No. 54 and No. 46 classes in the country, respectively. After making a College Football Playoff appearance last season, the Sun Devils officially established themselves as a premier program.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham holds a news conference on Oct. 27, 2025, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That on-field success allowed Dillingham to bring in the No. 35-ranked class in the country for the 2026 cycle, even before the transfer portal window opens. It's his best class yet at Arizona State, and he has a strong chance to finish in the top 25 when it's all said and done.

Although the 2026 cycle is still ongoing, Dillingham has already secured two four-star commitments for Arizona State's 2027 recruiting class, and the Sun Devils have been named finalists for several other elite recruits.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's not an exaggeration to say that there's a real possibility the Sun Devils' 2027 class could finish ranked in the top 15 nationally, and the only reason that's possible is the continued growth the program has seen under Dillingham.

Under Dillingham, Arizona State has become a destination for many of the nation's elite prospects, and now that he's staying in Tempe, Sun Devils fans should expect the program's recruiting prowess to continue growing.

