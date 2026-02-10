Sun Devils Continuing to Trend For Elite 2027 Wide Receiver

Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have made the wide receiver position a priority in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Not only have the Sun Devils already secured commitments from two talented wideouts, four-star Nico Bland and three-star Tycen Johnson, but they are also pursuing several other talented pass catchers.

One of those pass catchers is a four-star prospect and a top 60 overall player in the country, and one recruiting analyst recently highlighted Arizona State as the team that is standing out most in his recruitment.

ASU Standing Out to 4-Star 2027 Wide Receiver

For the past few months, Arizona State has been making significant progress with Quentin Burrell, a four-star wide receiver from Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, Illinois.

The Sun Devils first offered Burrell in May 2025 and hosted him on campus for a game-day visit in October. In January, the four-star wideout returned to Tempe for a second visit during Arizona State’s Junior Day weekend.

While several programs are actively pursuing Burrell, Rivals’ Adam Gorney recently reported that Arizona State is among the frontrunners in his recruitment.

According to Gorney, the Sun Devils have impressed Burrell throughout his recruitment, especially on his most recent trip to Tempe. He also noted that while the young wideout has built a strong relationship with Arizona State wide receiver coach Hines Ward and is highly interested in the program, a few other schools are making a push for him.

“Arizona State continues to impress Burrell especially after a recent visit to Tempe and his connection to position coach Hines Ward definitely makes the Sun Devils stand out,” Gorney wrote. "But there is also a significant push by Missouri, Michigan, Oklahoma, Indiana, LSU, Miami, Vanderbilt and Notre Dame for the four-star receiver from Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel."

Burrell is one of the top wideouts in the country and would be a fantastic addition to the Sun Devils’ 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 57 overall player nationally, the No. 9 wide receiver, and the No. 5 prospect in Illinois.

The Sun Devils will face competition from several programs for the talented wide receiver. Still, based on Gorney’s report, it appears that Arizona State has a serious chance to win his recruitment.

If Dillingham and his staff can continue making progress with him over the next few months and lock him in for an official visit this spring, the Sun Devils should be well-positioned to land one of the top wide receivers in the 2027 class.

