Recruiting Roundup: Where Arizona State Stands With 2027 Targets
Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State have been making a lot of noise in the 2027 recruiting cycle. So far, the Sun Devils have been named finalists for seven recruits and have the potential to land one of the top classes in program history.
Here's a look at each prospect and where the Sun Devils' currently stand in their recruitments.
Arizona State Listed as Finalist For Seven 2027 Prospects
Julian Caldwell, Four-Star Wide Receiver
On Nov 25, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported that Julian Caldwell, a four-star wide receiver from Argyle High School in Argyle, Texas, had named Arizona State in his top 12 schools.
Caldwell is a blue chip prospect in the 2027 class with Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 64 overall player in the country, the No. 10 wide receiver, and the No. 9 prospect from Texas.
Karnell "Greedy" James, Three-Star Safety
On Nov 23, Rivals' Sam Spiegelman reported that Karnell "Greedy" James, a three-star safety from Manvel High School in Manvel, Texas, had named Arizona State as one of his final eight schools
Greedy isn't a super highly touted recruit, but he's still a good prospect, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 589 overall player in the country, the No. 66 safety, and the No. 79 prospect from Texas.
Jack Brown, Four-Star Tight End
On Nov 21, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett announced that Jack Brown, a four-star tight end prospect from Francis Howell Central High School in St. Charles, Missouri, had named the Sun Devils in his top six schools.
Brown is one of the top recruits in the entire country, and an elite tight end prospect with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 107 overall player in the country, the No. 6 tight end, and the No. 1 prospect from Missouri.
Zerek Sidney, Four-Star Wide Receiver
On Nov 17, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett announced that Zerek Sidney, a four-star wide receiver from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona, has named Arizona State as one of his final five schools.
Sidney is an elite in-state prospect, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 362 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 61 wide receiver, and the No. 5 recruit from Arizona.
Jerry Outhouse Jr., Four-Star Cornerback
On Nov 14, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett announced that Jerry Outhouse Jr., a four-star cornerback from North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas, had named Arizona State as one of his top ten schools.
Outhouse is one of the best cornerbacks in the 2027 cycle, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 122 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 11 cornerback, and the No. 19 prospect from Texas.
JuJu Johnson, Four-Star Cornerback
On Nov. 4, JuJu Johnson, a four-star cornerback from Long Beach Poly High School in Long Beach, California, named Arizona State as one of his final five schools.
Johnson is one of the best players in the entire country, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 36 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 5 cornerback, and the No. 3 prospect out of California.
The four-star cornerback could end up being Arizona State's first commitment of the 2027 as he has officially set his commitment date for December 1.
Tristan Willis, Four-Star Running Back
On Nov 24, college football recruiting insider Riley Alberts reported that Tristian Willis, a four-star running back from Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas, had named Arizona State in his top eight schools.
Willis is one of the top running backs in the entire country, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 344 overall player nationally, the No. 26 running back, and the No. 48 prospect from Texas.
