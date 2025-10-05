All Sun Devils

Tracking Results of Key Big 12 Games, How ASU is Impacted

The Sun Devils were the beneficiary of an off week - how did other teams perform?

Kevin Hicks

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) carries the ball against Baylor Bears cornerback Caldra Williford (18) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) carries the ball against Baylor Bears cornerback Caldra Williford (18) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

TEMPE -- Arizona State's off week has provided time to recoup, rest up, and strategize for a massive game against Utah.

There were also Big 12 games to pay attention to - both from a scouting perspective and from a standings perspective.

Arizona State on SI explores the results of the most significant conference games on Saturday and how they might potentially impact the Sun Devils moving forward.

sfde
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Baylor 35, Kansas State 34

The Bears rallied around QB Sawyer Robertson and surged to defeat a struggling Kansas State team - who now moves to 2-4 on the season and appears to be battling for bowl eligibility in 2025.

The Bears remain alive in the race to play in the conference title game, although they need the Sun Devils to drop a couple of games down the line.

Cincinnati 38, Iowa State 30

mk
Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Laterrance Welch (3) forces Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) out of bounds in the fourth quarter of the College Football game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cincinnati went into this contest as a slight favorite, but the sheer dominance displayed by Brendan Sorsby and the Bearcats from early on in the game was quite shocking.

A second half surge from Iowa State QB Rocco Becht put the result in question for some time, but the Bearcats were able to make enough plays to earn the victory.

Cincinnati suddenly emerges as a dark-horse conference contender, while Iowa State's chances to return to the title game are blurred for the moment, although they do play the Sun Devils on November 1.

Arizona 41, Oklahoma State 13

ewfwef
Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona is not a serious Big 12 threat, but Sun Devil fans will always be interested to see the result of the Wildcats' game.

They had no issue with Oklahoma State - with Noah Fifita once again posting a quality performance. The Sun Devils welcome Arizona to Tempe for this season's matchup on November 28.

Texas Tech 35, Houston 11

lk
Sep 21, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; The Arizona State Sun Devils leave the field after the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Houston never had a real chance to win this game.

The Texas Tech defense dominated from very early on and held a comfortable 25-11 lead going into halftime - coasting to victory in the second half.

The Red Raiders are set to visit Tempe on October 18, while the Cougars make a trip to Mountain America Stadium the following week - it is clear who the bigger threat is now, as Texas Tech is potentially going to be ranked in the top 10 on Sunday.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) and wide receiver Malik McClain (12) react after a catch during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

TCU 35, Colorado 21

Colorado played the Horned Frogs quite well, but a three-touchdown fourth quarter effort gifted the latter the victory.

Josh Hoover rebounded from a rough end to the game to secure the win for TCU - the conference title race is still very much in reach for Sonny Dykes' program.

dsdsd
Arizona State linebacker Martell Hughes (18) comes up with an interception, sealing the win against TCU wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma (82) during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

feed

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.