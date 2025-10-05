Tracking Results of Key Big 12 Games, How ASU is Impacted
TEMPE -- Arizona State's off week has provided time to recoup, rest up, and strategize for a massive game against Utah.
There were also Big 12 games to pay attention to - both from a scouting perspective and from a standings perspective.
Arizona State on SI explores the results of the most significant conference games on Saturday and how they might potentially impact the Sun Devils moving forward.
Baylor 35, Kansas State 34
The Bears rallied around QB Sawyer Robertson and surged to defeat a struggling Kansas State team - who now moves to 2-4 on the season and appears to be battling for bowl eligibility in 2025.
The Bears remain alive in the race to play in the conference title game, although they need the Sun Devils to drop a couple of games down the line.
Cincinnati 38, Iowa State 30
Cincinnati went into this contest as a slight favorite, but the sheer dominance displayed by Brendan Sorsby and the Bearcats from early on in the game was quite shocking.
A second half surge from Iowa State QB Rocco Becht put the result in question for some time, but the Bearcats were able to make enough plays to earn the victory.
Cincinnati suddenly emerges as a dark-horse conference contender, while Iowa State's chances to return to the title game are blurred for the moment, although they do play the Sun Devils on November 1.
Arizona 41, Oklahoma State 13
Arizona is not a serious Big 12 threat, but Sun Devil fans will always be interested to see the result of the Wildcats' game.
They had no issue with Oklahoma State - with Noah Fifita once again posting a quality performance. The Sun Devils welcome Arizona to Tempe for this season's matchup on November 28.
Texas Tech 35, Houston 11
Houston never had a real chance to win this game.
The Texas Tech defense dominated from very early on and held a comfortable 25-11 lead going into halftime - coasting to victory in the second half.
The Red Raiders are set to visit Tempe on October 18, while the Cougars make a trip to Mountain America Stadium the following week - it is clear who the bigger threat is now, as Texas Tech is potentially going to be ranked in the top 10 on Sunday.
TCU 35, Colorado 21
Colorado played the Horned Frogs quite well, but a three-touchdown fourth quarter effort gifted the latter the victory.
Josh Hoover rebounded from a rough end to the game to secure the win for TCU - the conference title race is still very much in reach for Sonny Dykes' program.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
