2027 DL Xavier Muhammad Hopes for Arizona State OV
Xavier Muhammad shares the hopes to take an official visit to Arizona State during the summer.
Xavier Muhammad is an uber-talented defensive lineman from the state of Texas. He has been one of the better players throughout his recruitment, and he recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to discuss his recruiting updates.
- "ASU is doing really well in my recruitment. The coaches have been consistent — they hit me up a lot, and if I had questions on my film, I feel comfortable in reaching out for feedback," the talented prospect stated when speaking about his Arizona State updates.
He then went into conversation about the coaches he speaks with.
- "I talk the most with Coach Isaiah Williams, Coach Clark, and Coach Diron Reynolds. They always check in and show love before my games."
Will the talented prospect be visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils?
- "Yes, I definitely plan on visiting next summer, hopefully for an official visit. For me, it’s about seeing where I’d fit not just on the field but in the classroom and around campus. Getting that in-person feeling is important because you can only tell so much over the phone or social media."
Who stands out for the talented recruit thus far?
- "It’s still early and schools are still reaching out, but right now the ones standing out are ASU, UofH, TCU, Miami, Vanderbilt, Stanford, UT, A&M, UTSA, and a few others. What makes them stand out is how much the coaches have invested in building real relationships with me. They’re consistent, they check in on me and my family, and they show that they’re serious about me as both a player and a person. That means a lot because it’s bigger than just football."
What will the Arizona State Sun Devils have to do for them to move up in his recruitment?
- "ASU’s been doing a really good job in my recruitment. For them to move up in my rankings, I just want them to keep building that relationship with me and my family — that trust is important. I also want to see exactly how I’d fit in their system, not just on the field, but how they’d develop me at my position and get me ready for the next level. And outside of football, I want to know more about the academics, the support, and the overall campus vibe. If they can show me the full picture, it makes it a lot easier to see myself there."
Published