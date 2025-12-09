Arizona State Predicted to Land Four-Star Quarterback

Since arriving at Arizona State, head coach Kenny Dillingham has done an excellent job of recruiting elite quarterback talent. The Sun Devils have brought in a four-star quarterback in the last two recruiting cycles: Cameron Dyer in 2025 and Jake Fette in 2026.

Now that the 2027 cycle is underway, Dillingham is once again in a position to land an elite signal-caller, as a national recruiting expert recently predicted that a four-star quarterback would commit to Arizona State.

Experts Predict Sun Devils to Land Four-Star QB

Arizona State has been targeting Weston Nielsen, a four-star quarterback from Bastrop High School in Bastrop, Texas throughout his recruitment. The Sun Devils initially extended an offer to him back in Janu 2024 and hosted him on campus for a game-day visit in September.

On Nov. 30, Arizona State on SI reported that Nielsen had set his commitment date for Dec. 13 and had listed the Sun Devils as one of 18 finalists alongside top programs like Oregon, Nebraska, Texas Tech, and Miami.

While Arizona State has been among the favorites to land Nielsen during his recruitment, nothing is guaranteed.

However, Sun Devils fans can head into the four-star quarterback's commitment date feeling reasonably good about where their team stands, as on Dec. 8, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction with a 60% confidence level that Nielsen would commit to Arizona State.

While Wiltfong's prediction doesn't necessarily mean that Nielsen will definitely commit to Arizona State, it is undoubtedly a positive sign for the Sun Devils. Wiltfong is among the best in the business, shooting 90% on 1,038 predictions.

Wiltfong's prediction that Nielsen will choose the Sun Devils makes a lot of sense. Dillingham has proven he can develop quarterbacks at a high level, and Tempe is quickly becoming a destination for some of the top talent at the position in the country.

Additionally, Dillingham has established a strong recruiting pipeline in the state of Texas. With Arizona State just signing Fette, who hails from El Paso, it would make sense that Nielsen would also be interested in the Sun Devils.

Nielsen would be a massive addition to Arizona State's 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 269 overall player nationally, the No. 20 quarterback, and the No. 42 prospect from Texas.

Time will tell if Wiltfong's prediction proves correct, but Arizona State won't have to wait long as Nielsen is scheduled to make his decision on Saturday.

