3 Bold Offensive Predictions For ASU's Sun Bowl Appearance

TEMPE -- The official ending of an Arizona State football season that never truly got off the ground is right around the corner.

The Sun Devils are set to take on the Duke Blue Devils in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl to wrap up a 2025 season in which the program yielded an 8-4 record in - which has been seen as a success to some and a disappointment to others.

One of the most disappointing developments of the season that dragged much of the way through was the fact that the offense was unable to reach the heights that it did a year prior, despite the infrastructure largely staying intact, and with the coaching staff successfully building up a running back room that could withstand the loss of program legend Cam Skattebo.

The offense does have a defined opportunity to make a positive impression on the college football world heading into the 2026 season - Arizona State on SI makes three bold predictions below, as far as what the unit will accomplish on Wednesday.

Arizona State Will Run For Over 300 Yards as Team

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kanye Udoh (6) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Sun Devils' offense has largely ran through the ground game in 2025. Arizona State ranks third in the Big 12 in rushing yards per game (189.4), as well as fourth in yards per attempt (4.9) - signifying a sustainable attack that has adapted to various circumstances and matchups.

Arizona State will, unfortunately, be without two of its top three rushers from the 2025 campaign, as Sam Leavitt has been out since Nov 1, while Raleek Brown has opted to follow his NFL Draft dream and hasn't been at a team practice since the conclusion of the season.

Still, Marcus Arroyo's rushing attack is in a unique position to show out behind a balanced effort, as Duke ranked near the bottom of the ACC in rushing defense - with Demarius "Man Man" Robinson, Jason Brown Jr., and Kanye Udoh all in a position to complement Sims in a matchup that is clearly favorable towards ASU.

Cam Dyer Will Record Passing Touchdown

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Cameron Dyer (13) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dyer has served as the backup quarterback for the Sun Devils since November 1 against Iowa State after the freshman was fully cleared to return from an ACL injury suffered in the New Mexico state championship game in late 2024.

The soon-to-be redshirt freshman has served in the backup role for nearly two months, but has yet to receive in-game repetitions. This will likely change on Wednesday, as Dillingham and Arroyo have both hinted that there will be special packages intended for the number one recruit in the state of New Mexico

Perhaps Dyer is called upon to take snaps in the red zone - which is one of the most vital spots of the field for a quarterback to operate out of?

Arizona State Will Post Highest Scoring Game of Season

Arizona State's highest scoring output this season is perhaps shockingly the season-opening 38 point effort against Northern Arizona on August 30.

Arroyo's offense has dealt with numerous roadblocks - including injuries, a lack of favorable game flow, and other factors that have contributed to the unit not taking off to the degree it did in 2024.

However, as mentioned previously, the Duke defense poses one of the most favorable matchup that the Sun Devils have seen this entire season. This is a matchup in which Arroyo can set the tone in the run game early, ease Sims in as far as the passing game goes, and throw-in surprises such as Dyer usage.

Arizona State has a real shot to clear 40 points in this contest, but the game must be played first to prove this to be true.

Arizona State-Duke is set for a 12 P.M. kickoff on Wednesday afternoon from El Paso, Texas.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .