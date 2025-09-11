5 Takeaways From Marcus Arroyo's Recent Media Availability
TEMPE -- Arizona State OC Marcus Arroyo spent time with the media after Wednesday's practice in preparation for Texas State on Saturday in the non-conference finale.
Arizona State on SI gathered highlights from the exchange below.
On How ASU Responded in Practice
Head coach Kenny Dillingham praised the team for how they practiced on Wednesday - even stating that it was one of the most impressive showings in months.
Arroyo felt the same.
"Yeah, guys have responded really well. That's that's what you want early on, to try to build chemistry and come out and come to work. That's exactly what you want. Guys done a really good job. They've got the DNA to come back, and they'll understand the process early on the season."
The Texas State game will pose a challenge to the Sun Devils, but the coaches and roster appear unbothered by what is to come and what the outside world has been saying.
On Chamon Metayer:
Coach Dillingham praised the starting TE during Monday's press conference - particularly about his blocking performance against Mississippi State.
Arroyo echoed many of the same sentiments when asked by ASU on SI on Wednesday.
- "I mean, he had a fantastic game. I mean, one of the there's not a bunch of stat lines for blocks and double teams and wins at the line of scrimmage, unfortunately and the media or and that people can see. But he had his best game to date, probably just as physical and as aggressive and one on one as he's having, and maybe to have a bunch of touches, but he had an awesome game. I have no doubt that he's going to be a continued piece of our offense, both in running and passing."
Metayer was an All-Big 12 selection a year ago and should be in line for more work as a receiver in the weeks to follow.
On New Pieces Adjusting:
- "Yeah. And I think that comes back to guys playing again together in different combinations, and then guys maybe trying to play pressing too much me, maybe asking, hey, could we can do all this? Maybe we're not ready for that yet. I mean, I'm gonna, it's gonna start with me and then saying, hey, where can we simplify where we at what can we adjust and move forward? I have no, I have no, no situation or questions about our guys ability to go out and continue to be what we wanted to be each week."
Jaren Hamilton, Jalen Moss, Kanye Udoh, and others are still adjusting to a new offense. While all have flashed significantly at practices on a consistent basis, they need more opportunity in-game as well.
On How Sam Leavitt Has Responded to Adversity:
- "Great. It's been great. I don't have any questions about Sam. I think that part of the growth in year two of a quarterback is just being able to understand that success is not linear. There's going to be ups and downs. There's going to need people and identity and characteristics and chemistry.
We're going to have to build each game, each week, each year. And I have no questions that he understands that it's going to be looked after that. My job is to make sure I'm really there right with lockstep saying, Hey, here's what we can do. Here's what I can do. What I can do. What do you think about this? What can I pull off?"
Leavitt is posed to come back from what might have been the worst game of his collegiate career last week - Texas State is the first of 10 remaining challenges.
On Sticking With Leavitt:
"Wouldn't trade it for anything. I wouldn't trade it for a guy who lacks confidence. The other way is way easier, you know. But there's a lot of conversation going on that between now and every every week that you can see, hey, how can we do this and get better? What do we need to do to get in the street under this mindset to balance out things..."
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's week two loss here, and on taking a dive into coach Dillingham's comments after the game here.
