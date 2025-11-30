All Sun Devils

Arizona State's Regular Season Report Card: Coaches Edition

Kevin Hicks

ASU Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham walks off the field after a 24-16 loss to the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025.
ASU Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham walks off the field after a 24-16 loss to the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
TEMPE -- Arizona State's 2025 regular season is now in the rearview mirror.

The Sun Devils yielded an 8-4 output in the 12-game slate, displaying moments of highs and lows in the face of numerous challenges.

Although the season didn't go as planned, there were undeniable silver linings to take from the campaign - including in the coaching staff.

Arizona State on SI grades the three main coaches from within the program this season below.

Kenny Dillingham: A-

Dillingham remains one of the premier program builders in all of college football.

The Sun Devils have an opportunity to win 20 games in a two-year span in the upcoming bowl game - this was alluded to by the 35-year old in the postgame press conference.

This is a sign above everything else that the Arizona State program is in a different place now compared to even 18 months ago - the elevated expectations are simply an embodiment of what Dillingham has done in just three years.

Marcus Arroyo: B-

Arroyo faced his fair share of challenges this season - from the original offensive line arrangement being shattered due to injury, to Sam Leavitt suffering a lingering foot injury, to Jordyn Tyson missing multiple games.

This should ultimately cut the second-year offensive coordinator some slack, especially due to Leavitt's emergence into stardom in the second half of the 2024 season.

Nov 22, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils logo on the end zone pylon during the game against the Washington State Cougars at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils defeats the Cougars 52-31. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, the Sun Devils experienced too many tepid starts to games this season and objectively underperformed - this is directly from Dillingham. Arroyo is still one of the better offensive coordinators in the sport and did an overall quality job, but the offense faltering at times has to fall on somebody.

jmoj
Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims (2) runs into the end zone during a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brian Ward: B+

Several challenges were thrown Ward's way from very early on in the season in the same spirit - including Xavion Alford's season-ending injury, Zyrus Fiaseu's season-ending injury, and key players such as Prince Dorbah who missed time.

Ward excelled in various situations - including in clutch time, short-yardage, and early game attacks. He put underclassmen such as Martell Hughes and Rodney Bimage Jr. in positions to show how good they truly are, while also trusting the "next man up" mantra when it came to safety Adrian "Boogie" Wilson.

Although the Sun Devils didn't create as many turnovers this season as in 2024, they held strong more often than not, and Ward's performance against Texas Tech alone is worthy of earning a great grade.

