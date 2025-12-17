Anthonie Cooper Discusses Journey at Arizona State

TEMPE -- Arizona State defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper spoke with the media following Tuesday's practice ahead of his final career game against Duke in the Sun Bowl on Dec 31.

To watch the full availability, view below.

Below is a partial transcript from Cooper's interaction with media, with added commentary.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper (96) sacks Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Participating in 2nd Sun Bowl

"No, I didn't think I was gonna make it to another Sun Bowl as a player at least. Yeah, my first time ever seeing any college action was in the Sun Bowl against Florida State 2019 I got a cool little three reps in it got me a little shoelace tackle for me for that game."

Arizona State won the 2019 Sun Bowl contest by a score of 20-14 - this set the tone for what should have been a strong 2020 season that was hampered by Covid-19.

Now, the program is in a much better spot under Kenny Dillingham's leadership, leading to a completely different mindset from the at-large fanbase going into the game.

On Growth During Time With Program

"The things I've learned about myself is I just push through things, like, I say, injuries, coaching, changes, covid, I've been through a lot, and just to be here standing in front of y'all, like, still doing it and still trying, I'm just proud of myself. And, yeah, I'm just showing me I got a lot of determination in myself."

Cooper has pushed through much adversity during his time in Tempe, but has come out as a key contributor on the 2025 team, and is now working towards a Master's degree.

On Teammates Pushing Through Adversity

"I mean, for a guy to look look to your left and just see a guy that he's been hit with a lot of different things, and he's still pushing through it, he's still grinding with you, it just shows you that you can do that much more. I mean, my case, there's lots of cases out there that works for mine, but just if someone's dealing with something bad and he's still going, it just gives the guy next to him that much more push."

On Fondest Memory at ASU

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I just say, being in the meeting room, I know there's no place like it. I'm gonna miss it, just the jokes, the just the family atmosphere that we got inside of it, amongst everybody, I'm definitely gonna miss it."

The Arizona State culture under Dillingham has been universally praised by both current and former players - the points of praise have varied, but the consensus is that the Sun Devils are a completely different program now compared to even three years ago.

On Relationship With DL Coach Diron Reynolds

"Coach Reynolds are close. Like I said before, Coach Reynolds been coaching longer than I've been alive, so he's got a lot of knowledge and a lot of things to give to other people. So when he speaks, I listen."

Reynolds is one of many coaches that have been universally praised by players - his calm demeanor and decades of success as a coach has been a match made in heaven in Tempe.

ASU defensive line coach Diron Reynolds instructs his players in a drill during an ASU practice on Aug. 16, 2024, in Tempe. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

