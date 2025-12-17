TEMPE -- The longest tenured player for the Arizona State football program isn't necessarily a name that casual fans would expect.

Defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper is now finishing up his seventh and final season of eligibility in Tempe after being part of Herm Edwards' 2019 recruiting class.

He spoke with the media following Tuesday's practice in preparation for the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve against the Duke Blue Devils, largely taking on the discussion with a reflective manner.

ASU defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper (96) runs a drill as the team holds their first day of practice at Camp Tontozona on Aug. 6, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anthonie Cooper Set to Play Second Sun Bowl

Cooper played in the 2019 Sun Bowl win over Florida State, which was a 20-14 victory that set the stage for a hopeful 2020 season in year three of the Edwards era. Cooper never envisioned himself playing in the game another time, but is now set to participate in an interesting development.

Arizona State defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper (96) walks off the field during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on August 12, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I didn't think I was going to make it to another Sun Bowl, as a player at least," Cooper said. "My first time ever seeing any college action was in the Sun Bowl against Florida State in 2019. I got a cool little three reps in. Got me a little shoelace tackle for me for that game."

Cooper's two sacks and lone career interception in 2025 were incredibly impactful to Brian Ward's defense. His contributions will be remembered for years to come.

Anthonie Cooper Discusses Relationship With Diron Reynolds

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper (96) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Diron Reynolds, Arizona State's defensive line coach since 2024, has long been commended for being the textbook definition of a "player's coach." This is the case in Cooper's eyes as well.

"Me and Coach Reynolds are close," Cooper said. "Like I said before, Coach Reynolds has been coaching longer than I've been alive, so he's got a lot of knowledge and a lot of things to give to other people. So when he speaks, I listen."

Reynolds' 30-year coaching career has been marked with several different stops, but he continues to bring the same calm demeanor and true lead-by-example approach to coaching. This is positively reflected in the group's consistent work ethic and lively interactions with one another.

Anthonie Cooper's Potential Future Revealed

The senior revealed what has transpired in his academic career in Tempe during the exchange as well, highlighting that another degree is in his future after already graduating with an undergrad degree.

"I got a degree in interdisciplinary studies, nutrition and communications, and communications, and I'm working towards a master's right now," Cooper said.

Cooper is an example of everything right in college football and has been an incredible presence from within the program for seven seasons. Best of luck to the Arizona native in future endeavors.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .