Arizona State’s National Perception Entering Bowl Season

TEMPE -- It's no secret that there has been a mixed response to how the 2025 Arizona State football season transpired.

The 23-7 loss to Arizona in the Territorial Cup on Nov 28 ensured the Sun Devils would not be able to reach the double-digit wins plateau for a second consecutive season - the loss reflected in the team dropping out of virtually all top 25 rankings, also making it likely that the preseason number 11 team won't finish the season ranked.

There are still many that see the Sun Devils as a quality team despite some prickly losses along the way throughout 12 games.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walks the field prior to a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sun Devils are currently ranked 35th in the CBS Sports 137 as of earlier in the week - an arrangement where every team in FBS play is ranked in order.

This puts them below playoff-bound Texas Tech, as well as BYU, Utah, Arizona, Houston, and TCU. Being tabbed as the 35th best team in the country is, without a doubt, a positive at the surface - but what can this team do in the Dec 31 Sun Bowl to improve the perception even more?

What Can ASU Do in Sun Bowl to Boost Stock?

Dec 27, 2014; El Paso, TX, USA; Arizona State players hold up the Hyundai Sun Bowl Trophy after winning the 2014 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium. The Sun Devils defeated the Blue Devils 36-31. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images | Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images

The most obvious answer to this question - defeat the Duke Blue Devils.

Duke is ranked 37th in the same exercise after finishing their season 8-5, with an ACC title to their name after defeating Virginia last week.

Manny Diaz has cultivated a team that plays incredibly hard, has improved in recent weeks, and is now seeking to further assert itself as a threat in the 2026 season as well. It doesn't hurt that Darian Mensah has developed into one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the nation.

A sound Arizona State win certainly ends the season on a high note, but there are many questions that persist about the 2026 roster and who will/won't participate in the bowl game.

How Much Meaning Does Sun Bowl Have?

This appears to be a game that many veterans on the Arizona State roster are taking seriously, as DL Justin Wodtly already made it clear that he intends to play in the game, while other seniors continue to practice. This is also a major opportunity for underclassmen such as LB Martell Hughes, RB Demarius "Man Man" Robinson, and others to set the tone for the 2026 season - a campaign that is sure to see much turnover.

Arizona State defensive lineman Justin Wodtly (95) cries as he takes the field during a senior night ceremony before a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

