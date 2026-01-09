Arizona State Sees Pair of Linebackers Commit Thursday Night

TEMPE -- The Arizona State transfer portal has bore extremely fruitful results over the last week, with signings from a pair of four-star wide receivers in Omarion Miller and Reed Harris, as well as a duo of potential starting quarterbacks in Cutter Boley and Mikey Keene.

The positional balance amongst the class has been incredible as well, although A.J. Cooper's linebacker room was due for reinforcements after seeing two-year starters in Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook move on after the 2025 season.

Cooper picked up two key commits - one from an off-ball backer and one from the outside - on Thursday night. These adds continue to bolster what has been one of the best transfer portal classes in the 2026 cycle.

Four Star Transfer Pledges to ASU

Colorado State football player Owen Long during practice on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Kevin Lytle/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Owen Long - a top 100 player in the transfer portal - has committed to play at ASU after spending two seasons at Colorado State.

Long secured 151 total tackles, five pass breakups, two sacks, and a forced fumble as a true sophomore for the Rams in 2025.

This is an absolutely massive add for Cooper and DC Brian Ward - he will likely be a starting player alongside Martell Hughes on Ward's 4-2-5 base formation.

Senior Zyrus Fiaseu received an approval for his waiver to play one final season earlier in the week as well, while the program is very high on 2025 recruit Isaiah Iosefa. Mason Marden is set to join the group in 2026 as well.

NAU Transfer Commits to ASU

Ramere Davis - an outside linebacker that earned an FCS Freshman All-American selection in 2025 - has committed to play at ASU on Thursday night as well.

Davis played at Mater Dei in high school and began his career at NAU, securing 65 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and 9 quarterback hits - becoming a promising addition to the Arizona State defense.

He will likely play primarily as a defensive end in Ward's personnel setup of four defensive lineman.

The Arizona State transfer portal class is now up to being ranked number six in the nation according to 247 - and are now standing at 15 commits in the cycle.

Expect Arizona State to pick up at least five more players over the rest of the period, with the roster fully taking shape heading into spring ball in late March. The season opener is set for September 5 against Morgan State.

