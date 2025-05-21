Arizona State Legend Luguentz Dort Playing Key NBA Playoff Role
Much of the focus has been on Arizona State football over the last year - that is obviously for good reason.
While the football program has thrived, the basketball program stumbled in Big 12 play last season after looking to be the part of an NCAA tournament squad.
The rough end to the season potentially resulted in losing out on blue chip recruit Koa Peat to rival Arizona, along with Jayden Quaintance and Joson Sanon transferring out of the program.
The recent developments that could have some feeling pessimistic about the outlook of the program shouldn't deter from an alumni of the program playing a key role on what could be the best team in the NBA.
Luguentz Dort originally signed to head coach Bobby Hurley's program in 2018 as a four star guard from Montreal, Canada.
Dort was one of the very highest rated recruits to sign with the program since star assignments started being handed out - the freshman took the Pac 12 conference by storm almost instantly behind a unique skill-set and build
Dort averaged 16.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 1.5 SPG for a Sun Devils team that made the round of 64 in the NCAA tournament.
The 6'4" shooting guard subsquently entered the 2019 NBA Draft - where he shockingly went undrafted in after being projected to go in the first round.
Dort has managed to carve out quite the professional career despite nor being selected in the draft - he is currently starting on an Oklahoma City Thunder squad that went 68-14 in the regular season and is currently set to play for a chance to make the NBA Finals.
Dort shot a career-best 41% from three-point range this season - and the Canadian hasn't forgot about his time in Tempe.
Dort did not play in Oklahoma City's trip to Phoenix last month, but did show up to PHX Suns arena in Arizona State gear - a common theme for those who are prominent alumni of the program, James Harden included.
The moral of the story? It is too early to count out Hurley - who is awesome at developing relationships, developing raw talents, and hitting the recruiting trail with urgency.
Dort is just one example of a Sun Devil that has turned into a great professional - who will be the next Tempe star to follow in his footsteps?
