3 Reasons to Be Optimistic About Arizona State Football
Arizona State's football program was hanging in the balance just three years ago when Herm Edwards was fired early in year five on the job in the midst of an expansive NCAA investigation.
Fast forward to 2025 and the fateful hire of Kenny Dillingham that was made in November 2022 has paid dividends on all fronts.
ASU is now considered the favorites to repeat as champions of the Big 12 Conference. They also have quietly built one of the most impressive recruiting classes in the early stages of the 2026 class. Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson are both expected to be contenders for postseason awards this season - and high-level prospects in next year's NFL Draft.
There is much to feel elated about as a Sun Devil fan - but these three things in particular will be the saving graces for the program moving forward:
1. Kenny Dillingham
Dillingham is ASU football at this stage.
The former graduate assistant, 2012 graduate of the university, and lifelong fan took the job with the intention of staying for the duration of his coaching career.
It has paid off.
Dillingham has backed up his words with equally bold actions from day one on the job. He has done a superb job in filling out the coaching staff in general. He has an undeniable eye for not only talent - but strong culture fits in Tempe. He has found the formula to engage the student body like no coach before has.
Dillingham is a special coach, and Arizona State should be nationally relevant for as long as the 35-year old remains with the program.
2. Program Infrastructure Improvements
Much of these said improvements have been the work of a collaborative effort between Dillingham and new Athletic Director Graham Rossini.
The duo have found ways to sell Tempe as a destination, to expand the NIL collective in innovative ways, and to improve the fan experience at Mountain America Stadium.
Some of this simply falls under subtle moves, but this pair is certainly more apt to navigate the current landscape of college athletics compared to the previous regime.
3. Player Development
The unheralded piece of the puzzle.
Position coaches such as Shaun Aguano and Hines Ward have become renowned for their work in conjunction with the program - Aguano in particular has done incredible work.
Eno Benjamin, Rachaad White, Cam Skattebo, and X Valladay have all been 1,000 yard rushers uder the tutelage of Aguano - that is just a singular example of the work that the staff has done over the last several seasons.
There is also a much more clear-cut path to playing time for potential recruits and transfer portal targets compared to other top programs - that is certainly a selling point in an era of college football that is predicated on change.
