ASU Star Set to Compete in 2025 Shrine Bowl

TEMPE -- A key contributor for the Arizona State football program over the last two seasons has earned an incredible honor ahead of the likely outcome of being in the 2026 NFL draft.

Senior linebacker Keyshaun Elliott has officially accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl - the oldest "all-star" showcase for NFL draft prospects in the nation.

Elliott's profile has risen exponentially over the last 15 months after transferring from New Mexico State to Arizona State after the 2023 season - ASU on SI explores the history of the game and what Elliott has done for the program over this period of time.

About the Shrine Bowl

"The East-West Shrine Bowl is the longest-running college all-star football game in the nation. An important part of America’s football tradition, the event gives top college players a chance to showcase their talents to NFL scouts and a national television audience.

For more than 90 years, some of football’s greatest athletes and coaches have contributed to the tradition of the East-West Shrine Bowl. Players like Tom Brady, Walter Payton, Lawrence Taylor, John Elway, Gale Sayers and Jimmy Garoppolo, played in the East-West Shrine Bowl along with coaches Don Shula, Dick Vermeil, Paul “Bear” Bryant and Jerry Glanville, to name a few, have supported the East-West Shrine Bowl."

The impressive assortment of prospects and coaches that have participated in the game over the years is a positive development for Elliott - who is attempting to sell his well-rounded game to NFL scouts that are typically interested in jack of all trades, particularly at the LB position.

Elliott's Contributions to Arizona State

Elliott - as previously mentioned - took a leap of faith by transferring to Arizona State after his sophomore season in 2023.

The Sun Devils were in a precarious position following a three-win campaign in Kenny Dillingham's first season on the post, and Arizona State DC Brian Ward needed more linebacker reinforcements in particular.

Elliott joined Arkansas transfer Jordan Crook and San Diego State transfer Zyrus Fiaseu in the room ahead of the 2024 season - the former excelled from the very start of the season. Elliott joined the Pat Tillman Leadership Council, was an all-around menace from the start of his tenure, and capped off his career in Tempe by being selected to second-team All-Big 12 honors.

Best of luck to Elliott, who has truly been a great Sun Devil and should translate into a standout NFL player.

