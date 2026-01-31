Reviewing First Three Seasons of Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State Tenure

TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham has become an absolute pillar of the Arizona State community since being hired as head coach of the football program in November of 2022.

The 35-year old head coach has built the program into what will potentially be a regular fixture at the top of the Big 12 behind strong staff hires, a carefully curated vision surrounding program culture, and impeccable roster building. These developments have resulted in Dillingham being considered one of the very best coaching hires of recent years.

Chip Patterson of CBS Sports gifted Dillingham a rock-solid grade of 'A' for his first three seasons at the helm - with incredibly sound reasoning to back up the notion.

"The overall win-loss record is weighed down by a 3-9 debut season but the three-year grade on Dillingham is an undeniable success. Since joining the Big 12, Arizona State has a 13-5 record against conference foes and won the league crown in 2024 en route to a College Football Playoff appearance and a top-10 finish. Dillingham has also proven to be a very good big game coach, going 6-2 against ranked foes over the last two years including a win over top-10 Texas Tech in 2025."

Arizona State on SI Grade: A

It's difficult not to agree with about as strong of a grade as one coach can get early on in a tenure - below are three reasons as to why.

1. Quick turn from bottom of barrel to consistent contender

Arizona State had a very rough time from 2020-22 under Herm Edwards and interim Shaun Aguano. From catching the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, to putting together one of the most disappointing seasons in the history of the program in 2021, to being at the center of a major recruiting scandal - those three seasons weren't kind to fans of ASU football.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) after a touchdown drive against BYU during the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 23, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillingham inherited a program that was facing sanctions, an uncertain future in the Pac-12, and an athletic director that was steadfast in avoiding NIL commitments.

Dillingham turned around the program into a Big 12 champion in two seasons, which was much quicker compared to what anyone expected - this alone earns a high mark.

2. Dillingham's staff decisions are pristine

Nearly all of the hires that Dillingham has made as far as the staff is concerned have been exceptional. A small handful of the moves haven't worked out, including the initial OC decision of Beau Baldwin, but the majority have graded out incredibly.

Retaining running backs coach Shaun Aguano has been an incredibly astute decision from a recruiting and player development perspective - as evidenced by the rise of Cam Skattebo. The same certainly should be applied to WR coach Hines Ward, as Jordyn Tyson's rise to first-round NFL draft pick has apparently created a power vacuum that will compel elite talents at the position to Tempe.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DL coach Diron Reynolds has been lauded as both a great coach and mentor amongst current/former players alike. Cornerbacks coach Bryan Carrington was promoted to an elevated position, which does the talking as far as his track record with the Sun Devils.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo and defensive coordinator Brian Ward cannot be left out of the conversation, either.

The two coaches have proven to be dynamic recruiters, proven stalwarts as far as in-game marksmanship is concerned, and have risen the profile of the program alongside Dillingham.

3. Player personnel targeting has succeeded

Arizona State's positive - yet hard working - culture has attracted numerous high-upside players that went into previous seasons with much to prove.

The identification of talents such as Tyson, Keith Abney II, C.J. Fite, Keyshaun Elliott, Max Iheanachor, and others directly contributed to the Big 12 title in 2024. This is also leading to many believing in Arizona State as far as the future is concerned. Incoming talents such as Jake Fette, Cutter Boley, Cardae Mack, and Raiden Vines-Bright should continue to back up the trend.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) recovers a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

