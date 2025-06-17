Greatest Arizona State Baseball Players Ever
The Arizona State baseball program is a proud one - the Sun Devils are winners of five national championships while also consistently being a force when it comes to producing elite talents at the next level.
Merrill Kelly, Ike Davis, and many others carved out successful careers - but a small handful stand above the rest.
The three players that stand above the rest - both for the program and in the MLB.
3. Dustin Pedroia
Pedroia had a very successful career in Tempe - both in the batter's box and in the field.
That translated to his career with the Boston Red Sox.
The legendary second baseman was integral to the franchise winning a World Series in 2013, collecting 1,805 hits, 140 home runs, and nearly walking as much as he struck out through 11 seasons of playing on a regular basis.
2. Reggie Jackson
Mr. October himself.
Jackson played for Arizona State from 1964-66 after initially joining the football team to play under Frank Kush.
He is the first known player to hit a home run out of Arizona State's home ballpark - and was the second overall pick in the 1966 MLB draft.
The rest is history - Jackson hit 563 career home runs, made 14 all-star teams, won an AL MVP in 1973 and won five World Series titles.
Jackson is one of the greatest players in the history of the game - which makes it all the more shocking that he isn't the greatest to come out of Tempe.
1. Barry Bonds
Bonds hit 45 home runs during his time with the Sun Devils and secured the program's MVP award in 1986 - while the team did not win another national title during those years, the impact Bonds brought was undeniable.
The slugger enjoyed an even more successful MLB career - becoming a 14-time all-star, seven time MVP, eight time gold glove winner, and a 12 time silver slugger recipient.
He is also well known for holding the career record for home runs (762) along with the single season record (73) - Bonds was always an incredible player at the professional level despite facing controversy in the twilight of his career.
