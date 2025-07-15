Shohei Ohtani Made Sure to Take Home a Barry Bonds Bobblehead After Giants Game
Shohei Ohtani took to the mound on Saturday against the Giants on the team's Bobblehead Day for MLB legend Barry Bonds.
Bonds was in attendance at the game to take part in the festivities around him and his bobblehead. Everyone wanted their hands on a bobblehead as fans lined up outside Oracle Park for a chance to take home one of the 20,000 available. But, it wasn't just fans wanted to take home the souvenir—Ohtani made sure he got to grab one, too.
Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow shared the fun story of Ohtani securing a Bonds bobblehead when appearing on KNBR's Murph and Markus show this week. Someone with Ohtani after the game went up to a group of Giants workers who happened to be collecting the leftover bobbleheads after the game. Ohtani apparently wanted one of the bobbleheads, so the guy he was with asked a worker if he could grab one.
“He wanted the Barry Bonds bobblehead,” Krukow said. “Isn’t that a cool story?”
It's understandable why Ohtani would want a Bonds bobblehead—the guy's a legend of the sport. But, the way he went about securing one was pretty funny.
Ohtani walked away with two wins on Saturday. The Dodgers won 2-1 over the Giants, and the pitcher/designated hitter got his bobblehead.