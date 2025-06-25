Giants President Teases Long-Awaited Statue at Oracle Park for Franchise Legend
San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds may not have to wait much longer for his very own statue outside Oracle Park.
Giants president and CEO Larry Baer joined 95.7 The Game on Wednesday and candidly discussed the team's potential plans to honor Bonds in the future. Baer admitted there was "no disagreement" within the Giants organization on the topic of erecting a Bonds statue but didn't go into specifics.
"On the radar, I would say it's on the radar," Baer said. "Barry is deserving of a statue and I would say, should be next up. We don't have the exact location and the exact date and the exact timing, but you're saying things that we're totally in sync with.
"You probably notice, Barry's around a lot, more recently this year and last year as well ... It's coming. All I can say is it's coming."
Bonds would be the sixth franchise icon to have his effigy sculpted outside Oracle Park, joining Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Orlando Cepeda, Juan Marichal and Gaylord Perry.
Bonds belted 586 home runs in his 15-year stint with the Giants—including his storied 73-homer-season—and few would argue against the once-unstoppable slugger getting immortalized alongside fellow Giants greats. Though the seven-time MVP and 14-time All-Star's illustrious career was tarnished by his steroid controversy, Bonds is an obvious choice and fitting candidate for the Giants' next historic statue—the only question is if it'll be built right outside the ballpark or around his favorite splash zone, McCovey Cove.