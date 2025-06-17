Tra Holder is an Underrated ASU Basketball Legend
James Harden. Byron Scott. Luguentz Dort. Those are typically the names that are brought up when discussing legendary Arizona State basketball players.
Admittedly, the history of the basketball program has been turbulent, but Tra Holder was part of ushering in one of the more optimistic parts of the history of ASU basketball.
2014-15
Holder began his career as an unheralded three star recruit under Herb Sendek.
He quickly became a starting player in what was another disappointing season for Arizona State - he flashed with 225 total points and 115 assists despite struggling with efficiency.
2015-16
Sendek was fired after Holder's freshman season and was replaced by Bobby Hurley.
Hurley put much trust in the Los Angeles native to help build a fresh culture - and Holder delivered.
The sophomore averaged 14.2 PPG on substantially better efficiency for a Sun Devil squad that finished with a 15-17 record.
2016-17
Holder took another step forward as a junior - averaging 16.2 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 3.2 APG for a team that showed progress in year two of the Hurley era.
Holder showed growth as a playmaker, shooter, and slasher - the Sun Devils even won a Pac-12 tournament game.
2017-18
This was the season that defined Holder's career in Tempe.
A career-high 40 point effort to defeat a ranked Xavier team at the Thanksgiving Las Vegas Invitational officially put eyes on the 2017-18 Sun Devil team.
He then followed that showing up with a 29-point, seven assist standout performance to shock the college basketball world in a road victory over a powerhouse Kansas squad.
Arizona state entered Pac-12 conference play with a 12-0 record and being ranked number three in the country according to the AP Poll.
Things unraveled after that - Holder put up nine 20-point conference showings, but the inability to close out games haunted the team as a collective - the Sun Devils lost 10 conference games, all by single digits.
The team then got placed firmly on the tournament bubble by losing the first conference tournament game and Holder experienced an unfortunate end to his collegiate career with what could have been his weakest showing of his season.
Despite this, Holder represents a point in time that there was hope within the basketball program - he was the foundation of quality teams that followed in the Hurley era.
The point guard should be more appreciated.
