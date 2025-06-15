Ranking Toughest Conference Games for Arizona State Basketball This Season
The 2025-26 Big 12 conference play draw is now official for Bobby Hurley and his Arizona State basketball program.
The Sun Devils finished 4-16 in their debut season in the conference - dropping many close games that could have gone either way but didn't.
Now, Hurley is moving towards a new season with an almost entirely new team - and they look to fare better than the previous rendition did.
Here is the draw that the Sun Devils received in what will be an 18-game conference schedule:
Home: Cincinnati Bearcats, Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas State Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Texas Tech Red Raiders, West Virginia Mountaineers
Away: Baylor Bears, Brigham Young Cougars, UCF Knights, Houston Cougars, Iowa State Cyclones, Texas Christian Horned Frogs
Home/Away: Arizona Wildcats, Colorado Buffaloes, Utah Utes
This slate doesn't provide a simple path to getting into tournament contention - actually, it could be as challenging as last season.
The three toughest games on the schedule off of first glance:
3: At Brigham Young
The Cougars already pose one of the toughest home crowds to play in front of across the college basketball landscape.
Now, the Kevin Young coached team has legitimate national championship talent.
BYU signed three top 100 recruits in the 2025 class in Chamberlain Burgess, Xavion Staton, and the crown jewel in AJ Dybantsa - that isn't mentioning five star PG transfer Rob Wright - who transfers from conference rival Baylor.
Hurley will have to coach a masterclass to have a chance to steal this game.
2: Kansas
Kansas is largely ushering in a new roster after a disappointing two-year period that saw the program only win a singular game in the NCAA tournament.
Freshmen Darryn Peterson and Bryson Tiller will be major challenges for Arizona State to contain, and the home crowd at Desert Financial Arena may not be enough to make up for the talent gap.
1: At Arizona
This is self explanatory.
Arizona returns a significant amount of production, has an incredibly hostile home crowd at McKale Center, and head coach Tommy Lloyd is bringing in a historic recruiting class that includes local prodigy Koa Peat.
Arizona State will need a miracle to win a first game against Arizona since February of 2023.
