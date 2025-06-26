Projecting Seasons of Former ASU Basketball Players
Arizona State basketball is set to move into year 11 of the Bobby Hurley era with a completely new roster - save for PG Trevor Best.
The massively disappointing 13-20 season that the program put forward was marred by injuries, chemistry issues, and a generally uneven roster.
There are several tantalizing talents that opted to transfer out of the program - how will the 'big three' of last year's recruiting class fare in these new situations?
Jayden Quaintance - Kentucky
The McDonald's All-American developed a strong rapport with Hurley throughout the recruiting process last spring and went into the season with astronomical hopes.
Quaintance largely delivered in a season that was otherwise massively disappointing in Tempe.
Quaintance averaged 9.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG, and 2.6 BPG as a 17-year old freshman last season.
The forward returns to where he was originally committed to play for - now he goes to Lexington to play for Mark Pope.
Expect the sophomore to make a major step forward offensively - particularly as a jump shooter and post player.
Joson Sanon - St. John's
Sanon is a pure scoring talent - he shot nearly 37% from three-point range last season and showcased great footwork, among other signs of polish on the offensive side of the ball.
A solid portion of his freshman season was also taken away due to a nagging ankle injury, but the change of scenery could serve him well.
Sanon does have concerns when it comes to motor, defense, and a general playmaking ability - but expect St. John's head coach Rick Pitino to maximize the Vermont native in 2025-26.
Amier Ali - Mississippi State
Ali was a top 100 recruit in 2024 and only received four starts in 32 appearances.
The talented Texas native peaked during the season with an efficient 18 point performance in a double overtime loss to Texas Tech in February - which was one of seven double figure scoring games.
Ali now joins Chris Jans' roster - the Bulldogs have been a great spot for player development this upcoming season.
