Former Arizona State Forward Commits to Big 12 Rival
The last calendar year has been one of ups-and-downs for Arizona State basketball.
The Sun Devils were able to garner high-profile commitments from Jayden Quaintance, Joson Sanon, and Amier Ali - all three eventually departed this offseason via the transfer portal. The program also narrowly lost out on one of the best high school prospects in the country in Koa Peat to the rival University of Arizona.
This is despite head coach Bobby Hurley's continued tireless work to revamp the NIL landscape and modernize the program - along with the reported six-figure donation to the NIL collective that program alumni James Harden contributed in 2024.
In what could be another source of frustration for a fanbase that is looking to turn a corner, another former player has gone on the move this week - as Devan Cambridge is set to find himself with a fourth college program for his final season of eligibility.
CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein received the news directly from Cambridge that the wing will be staying in the Big 12 for one more season.
Per Rothstein:
"Texas Tech transfer Devan Cambridge tells me that he has committed to UCF."
Cambridge enjoyed a successful 2022-23 season in Tempe - starting 35 of 36 games for the last Bobby Hurley squad to make an NCAA tournament appearance.
Cambridge subsequently transferred to Texas Tech alongside Warren Washington after his brother (Desmond Cambridge Jr.) finished his eligibility with the narrow loss to TCU in the round of 64 that season.
The 6'6" forward struggled to stay healthy in his two seasons in Lubbock - only playing 14 total games. He eventually received a waiver to play a seventh and final season of NCAA basketball - that year will be spent under Johnny Dawkins at UCF.
Cambridge will now join a fellow former Sun Devil in Orlando - as 2024-25 leading scorer B.J. Freeman committed to the Golden Knights a month ago following being dismissed at ASU by Hurley in February.
The 2025-26 Sun Devil squad will look nothing like the previous rendition, as the current roster is mainly comprised of transfer talents.
It seems as if Hurley gets the most out of teams when expectations are lowered or the program's back is against the wall, but it could be difficult to compete in a Big 12 that could have at least six teams ranked in the preseason top 25 poll.
