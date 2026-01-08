Roadblocks in Arizona State's Quest to Dominate Big 12

TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program is now one for two in attempts to win the Big 12 title after joining the conference as a member in August of 2024.

The incredible run to a title in the 2024 season was followed-up with an 8-5 campaign, although the Sun Devils remained in play to reach the title game despite numerous injuries and a major coach stepping aside in the middle of the season.

Kenny Dillingham and company still have the potential to be one of, if not the sole major power within the conference long-term, but there are roadblocks that are in the way as the roster building for the 2026 season is underway.

ASU running back Cam Skattebo arrives to the sidelines wearing the Big 12 championship belt around his arm after the team won the Big 12 title earlier in the day against Iowa State on Dec. 7, 2024. The team was greeted by fans of the Open State Championship. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Conference Rivals NIL Efforts Only Improving

The most pressing roadblock for Arizona State is NIL capabilities that continue to fortify around the country and the Big 12.

The first part of the equation is the fact that former Arizona State AD Ray Anderson refused to aid in the Arizona State football program evolving into a serious NIL power in the early stages of the era, which set them back compared to others. While the situation has improved under Dillingham and current AD Graham Rossini, there is still more work to be done.

The other half of the story is the programs in competition with Arizona State beefing up their efforts. Texas Tech is being funded by billionaire Cody Campbell, who has become successful in the oil industry after graduating from the university. Brigham Young is being heavily subsidized by Crumbl Cookies CEO Jason McGowan, as well as Utah Jazz governor Ryan Smith. Utah has taken a dive into private equity. Several of ASU's top competitors have taken advantage of the era in ways that the Sun Devils haven't been able to yet.

"Bottom Tier" Programs in League Are Stablizing

The narrative that the new Big 12 is wide-open from top to bottom has largely followed the 16 programs in the league since August of 2024.

Arizona State and Texas Tech - the first two champions of the new era - have somewhat put a dent in that narrative, as has BYU, who seems to be a regular fixture at the top of the standings.

However, programs that have struggled in recent seasons such as West Virginia, Oklahoma State, and UCF seem to be emerging, while the 10-win Houston Cougars secured the number one quarterback recruit in the 2026 class. The Big 12 is wildly underrated as a whole league, and part of the reason is the bottom of the conference isn't being seen as viable threats in the years to come.

