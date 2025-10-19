Arizona State’s Top 3 Women’s Hoops Stars for 2025
TEMPE -- The Arizona State women's basketball program is seeking to make a resurgence in year one of the Molly Miller era in 2025-26.
The Sun Devils haven't made the NCAA tournament since the 2018-19 season - the winning ways of the past are currently being chased by Miller despite being in the program-building phase.
Arizona State on SI is selecting three players on the squad that will be key to the pursuit of piling up victories - and perhaps even making a surprise run to the tournament come March.
McKinna Brackens
Brackens is a junior who transferred to Tempe during the spring following two seasons at UNLV - Miller personally made a concerted effort to land a commitment from the Texas native after previously crossing paths via multiple scrimmages.
"I think McKenna Brackens, who you just spoke to, is going to be a rising star in the league," said Miller following Thursday's practice - this notion has been validated, as Brackens has come up in conversations surrounding being a potential breakout in the Big 12 in 2025-26.
Expect the 6'1" forward to make a major impact this season after flashing the last two seasons in the Mountain West.
Acacia Hayes
Hayes is a proven three-year player that transferred in from a fairly successful program in Western Kentucky - a school in which the guard scored north of 1,000 points for.
While Hayes hasn't been the most consistent three-point shooter as a collegiate athlete, the Tennessee native has been proven to be a relentless slasher, tenacious when playing the passing lanes, and a consistent free-throw shooter.
Expect the senior to be a key piece to the team's pursuit to surprise the college basketball world this season.
Gabby Elliott
Elliott is a senior with significant experience at three different power four schools prior to Arizona State - coach Miller was very pointed when discussing the experience on Thursday.
"Gabby Elliott is just a proven power four player. So you know, she's gonna come in and contribute. She averaged double digit scoring last year, so she's a big piece to our success."
Elliott is just 19 points shy of 1,000 career points, and has improved her all-around game in virtually every facet imaginable.
The Sun Devils have real potential to compete to be a mid-tier team in an incredibly competitive Big 12 this season, and these three players will play an instrumental role in the chase to make the NCAA tournament.
The first game of the season is set to be played on November 3 in Tempe against Coppin State.
