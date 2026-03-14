Arizona State Women's Basketball Season Fate Closer to Being Discovered

TEMPE -- The general belief that the Arizona State women's basketball team (24-10) will ultimately reach their first NCAA tournament since the 2018-19 season, although nothing is set in stone yet.

The Sun Devils will find out their fate between 8-9 P.M. eastern time on Sunday, with the broadcast show being on ESPN.

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State head coach Molly Miller reacts to a play against West Virginia during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

With ESPN being in the picture now, the leading bracket expert for the network in Charlie Creme currently has the Sun Devils in the tournament field (last four in) as of Friday afternoon.

The numerous strong cases that can be made for ASU to be an ultimate selection in year one of the Molly Miller era are crystal clear - ASU on SI discusses potential matchups in the tournament and what the prospective selection means for the Sun Devils below.

Who Will ASU Play in Tournament?

Assuming Arizona State does make the 68-team field, it's safe to say that they are likely to play in the "first four" to get an opportunity to earn their way into the finalized 64-team bracket that will come after those games are completed.

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State guard Last-Tear Poa (13) passes the ball against West Virginia during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Virginia, Nebraska, and Richmond are the likeliest opponents for the Sun Devils in the event that they are given an at-large spot in the tournament, as it would be extraordinarily against the odds to be pitted against a Big 12 foe.

Regardless, chances are that they must defeat a team that is roughly in the same tier, which will need to be completed by the two stars (McKinna Brackens, Gabby Elliott) stepping up offensively.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Stateís Gabby Elliot (left) and McKinna Brackens (right) speak to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

A round of 64 matchup could come against a strong SEC program such as Ole Miss, or an ACC power in Maryland.

What Potential Tournament Selection Means for Molly Miller, Program

The opening year of the Miller era should be categorized as a victory, even if they were to get snubbed from the tournament. The program had won just 55 games combined over the first five seasons of this decade - the 24 victories earned this season account for nearly half of what was previously earned. Beyond this, Miller was able to cleanly carry out her vision and prove that Arizona State has the ability to compete in a very testy Big 12.

Even if the team is somehow not selected, they will almost surely play in the postseason in one way or another, with Miller's success set to carry over into the recruiting sphere - both via the transfer portal and bringing in highly regarded class of '26 guard Averie Lower.