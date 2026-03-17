Molly Miller's First Year Resurgence at ASU Being Rewarded

TEMPE -- The Arizona State women's basketball program is back on track after several seasons os struggle.

The Sun Devils (24-10) have approached half of the total number of victories (55) that they had collected over the first five years of the decade, and are now off to their first NCAA tournament since the 2018-19 season - they are set to take on the Virginia Cavaliers on Thursday for a chance to reach the final 64-team field.

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Molly Miller watches from the bench during the fourth quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 women’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 18, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach Molly Miller has done an exceptional job in the first year on the post, having continued momentum built from previous stops - and will be rewarded for her efforts in this campaign.

Miller Set to Receive Bonus for Tournament

Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource circled back to the contract details that were revealed last spring when Miller was hired as head coach from Grand Canyon - the tournament appearance this season will result in a bonus, while another retention bonus is in play as well.

"Molly Miller will receive a bonus of at least $50k for leading ASU to an NCAA Tournament appearance in her first season. She is also in line for a $100k retention bonus.



AD Graham Rossini will also receive a bonus of at least $25k for the NCAA Tournament appearance."

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State head coach Molly Miller (left) alongside Last-Tear Poa (right) speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

The positive momentum that Miller has built is undeniable - the 40-year old head coach did an incredible job of taking charge of a quick rebuild and in selecting the correct players to see the vision through in establishing the program culture.

What Will Future Entail for ASU Under Miller?

The selection to the tournament field is a clear first step towards building up a regular contender in the challenging Big 12.

Miller has already secured a key addition to the 2026-27 team in former Tennessee guard Ruby Whitehorn , as well as a commitment from four-star guard Averie Lower.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Stateís McKinna Brackens speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

The expectation is that McKinna Brackens will return as well, while guard Jyah LoVett is a real breakout candidate for next season in her own right.

Will Miller Stay at ASU Long Term?

The way the contract is structured would lead many to believe that Miller is intending to stay in Tempe long-term, although nothing is set in stone.

One of the most telling signs of Miller planning to stay in the long run is that previous tenures have been predicated on stability, and the opportunity to build ASU up as a power in the Big 12 down the line.