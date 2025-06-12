Is Arizona State's Secondary Being Underrated?
Arizona State could be entering the 2025 season as the favorites to repeat as Big 12 champions.
The offense will likely receive a lion's share of credit if the team is to perform up to expectations this season - but the defense could provide some much-needed balance in the midst of an offense that could be among the best in college football.
The linebacker crew in Tempe is the most heralded on the defense going into summer camp, but the secondary could hold an even higher ceiling at the moment - the DB group could even potentially be one of the better across the college football world.
Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus didn't rank the Sun Devils amongst the top 10 secondaries in the nation - much like how the linebacker group was omitted previously.
Texas, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana, Duke, Georgia, and Penn State made up the top 10 when it comes to back-lines of defenses.
The 10 teams mentioned above are valid, but it seems as if the Sun Devils are once again being discounted after proving to be one of the most chaos-inducing groups of defensive backs throughout the course of the 2024 season.
Xavion Alford and Myles "Ghost" Rowser comprise a safety duo that could be game-changers in the same vain as last season, where they combined for six interceptions across the 14-game slate. Both have real potential to become legitimate NFL draft prospects.
Keith Abney II and Javan Robinson also combined for six interceptions as the starting cornerback duo last season - with many of those being recorded in key moments of victories.
Nyland Green and Kyndrich Breedlove are a pair of intriguing transfers hailing from Purdue that could raise the ceiling of the defense to new highs.
Ultimately, the secondary is a deep, talented, and well-rounded crew that possesses tangible chemistry after playing a high volume of reps together in 2024 for the most part.
Defensive backs coach Bryan Carrington will have potentially the most talented secondary group in the Big 12 that has the ability to reach the upper-echelon of college football as an entirety as the season progresses.
