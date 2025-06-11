Projecting Arizona State's Defensive Starters
Arizona State could post one of the best offenses in the country in 2025 after ranking within the top five of the Big 12 in a myriad of team stats a season ago.
Kenny Dillingham's offense should be able to take off even more behind what is expected to be a Heisman contending Sam Leavitt, an All-Big 12 candidate at wide receiver in Jordyn Tyson, and a running game that could be more balanced with three capable players at the position.
The defense doesn't get nearly the same amount of fanfare, but Brian Ward's group could be one of, if not the best in the conference in compliment of the offense.
Today, we make a rundown on what the starting group could look like when the season opener comes around on August 30.
EDGE: Prince Dorbah, Clayton Smith
Dorbah played in seven games last season, but was largely limited due to nagging injuries - the Texas transfer recorded six sacks in 2023. Smith has recorded nine sacks over two seasons in Tempe after transferring from Oklahoma following the 2022 season.
Zac Swanson and Elijah O'Neal are set to provide quality depth at this spot as well.
DT: C.J. Fite, MyKeil Gardner
Fite is set to return as a starter for his junior season, while Gardner could be one of the transfer additions that gets a starting nod after making a move from Oregon.
LB: Keyshaun Elliott, Jordan Crook
Elliott and Crook comprise what could be the most talented linebacker duo in the conference. Zyrus Fiaseu and Tate Romney will also factor in as phenomenal rotational options.
CB: Keith Abney II, Nyland Green
Abney is an unquestioned starter on the outside. Green is the first shock here - as the former five star could have a fighting chance to unseat Javan Robinson, who is the incumbent starter and enjoyed a quietly quality season in 2024.
S: Xavion Alford, Myles "Ghost" Rowser
Alford and Rowser became a dynamic duo last season - as they combined for six interceptions throughout the course of last season.
NB: Kyndrich Breedlove
The other Purdue transfer secures a starting spot in the slot.
