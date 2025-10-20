ASU’s Progress Points to a Bowl Game This Year
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils once again proved the notion that many believed from within the program with the 26-22 upset victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
That notion is that the combination of head coach Kenny Dillingham and quarterback Sam Leavitt is a deadly one that is likely to secure a high volume of victories together - the Sun Devils' undefeated mark when Leavitt starts in Big 12 league play is a key signifier.
The win over Texas Tech not only rejuvenated hope in what could have been a lost season - it has also re-instated the belief that the team can make the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season.
Arizona State still has work to do despite the renewed hops - ASU on SI takes a look at what the current bowl outlook surrounding the team is heading into week nine of the season.
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura & Mark Schlabach
Bonagura: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Pittsburgh
Schlabach: Valero Alamo Bowl vs. USC
A battle against Pittsburgh would be something of a letdown for the Sun Devils. This is absolutely not meant to downplay how well the Panthers have played in recent weeks - it would just be a painful reminder of what could have been in the 2025 season, as Pittsburgh lost a game to a West Virginia squad that the Sun Devils appear poised to dominate less than a month from now.
A battle with the Trojans in the Alamo Bowl would be much more intriguing in what is one of the best non-playoff games that are currently in existence.
Jayden Maiava would provide a significant challenge to an Arizona State defense that would be working to build momentum going into the offseason, while Lincoln Riley and Dillingham would be an incredibly fascinating coaching matchup.
CBS Sports' Brad Crawford: Alamo Bowl vs. USC
Arizona State on SI: Alamo Bowl vs. USC
ASU on SI has the same fate for the Sun Devils as many do currently - it just makes sense heading into the new week.
BYU and Texas Tech are still viewed as the favorites, while Cincinnati looms large as a team that is currently undefeated. If Arizona State is able to win the final five games of the season, everything should be able to take care of itself - although the Sun Devils would be very likely to need to win the conference title to reach another CFP in the postseason.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on three major takeaways from the win over Texas Tech here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!