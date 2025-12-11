Best Moments of ASU's 2025 Regular Season

While the Arizona State Sun Devils are playing in a Bowl Game this season on Dec 31st, the regular season is finished. It was quite the season for Sun Devil football, to say the least, full of both ups and downs. So, what were some of the positives and great moments that ASU football had this season?

Texas Tech Win

This season, ASU had a lot of big games in terms of storyline, and their game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders might have been the biggest one. The Red Raiders beat ASU in a close game in 2024, so the fact that ASU was not able to get their revenge on Texas Tech, but also the fact that they handed them their first and only loss of the season, was huge for Kenny Dillingham’s squad.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The game featured many amazing plays, including a huge Sam Leavitt to Jordyn Tyson play on fourth down to help ASU win the game. Even though ASU did not play in the Big 12 game this year, the fact that they beat the team that would eventually be the Big 12 Champions is a huge win for this season.

Having a winning record when Sims played

When Sam Leavitt went down with an injury, many Sun Devils fans thought the season was done for and that ASU would have a tough stretch. However, when Jeff Sims was a starter, ASU went 3-2. This included a huge win against the Cyclones in Iowa and a home win against West Virginia. Overall, Sims, with his great mobility and quick release, gave ASU fans some hope this season.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) passes the ball around Iowa State Cyclones' linebacker Cael Brezina (9) during the second quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raleek’s Huge Rushing Game

When Cam Skattebo went to the New York Giants in April, many thought that the run game would struggle. However, Raleek Brown had a really great season on the ground for Marcus Arroyo’s offense. Some of Raleek’s best performances were early in the season against Mississippi State and Texas State. However, Brown’s masterpiece game was against Colorado, where he had 255 rushing yards.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The 27-24 Games

A stretch of ASU football games that do not get discussed as much as they deserve to are ASU wins against the Baylor Bears and TCU Horned Frogs in back-to-back weeks. Both of these games ended in 27-24, where Kenny Dillingham and his squad showed the true power and grit this team has. This easily could have been losses on the season, but the fact that ASU won them is huge for this team.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after their win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Overall, even though this was a season that had some disappointments, there will be plenty of special and great moments for this franchise that speak to how great this Kenny Dillingham-coached team is.

We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on how ASU's best moments from the regular season. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop!

Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Football story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.