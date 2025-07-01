EXCLUSIVE: Sun Devils' Target Amir Adkinson Details His Offer
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting the 2028 recruiting class heavily. This includes the prospects from Texas, which has been a huge hot spot for the Sun Devils.
One of the prospects that have started to become a legit target early in his recruitment is Amir Adkinson. Adkinson is a Lancaster High School linebacker from Lancaster, Texas. he holds offers from many schools, including Baylor, Auburn, and Arizona State.
In a recent interview with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI, the talented prospect went into detail about his Arizona State Sun Devils offer and more information.
"Man it feels great to be offered by Arizona State, my whole family is from down there, it was a blessing," the Arizona State Sun Devils target stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The talented recruit is hopeful he can build a relationship with not one coach. not two coaches, not three coaches, but all of the coaches on the Arizona State Sun Devils staff. However, he does have two coaches that he is definitely looking forward to spending time and building a relationship with.
"Honestly all of the coaches but the defensive coordinator (Brian Ward) and the linebacker's coach (A.J. Cooper).
Visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils isn't out of the pictire with him having family over in the area, along with the love that he has for the Arizona State Sun Devils already. He explained more with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"Yes, I plan to visit Arizona State, the reason why is just because I want to see how it really is out there."
There are multiple schools that have started to stand out. The three that were named includes the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Baylor Bears, and the Auburn Tigers. Here is what he had to say.
"Arizona State, Baylor and Auburn. These 3 schools show the most love I hear good things about them all the time."
What comes to mind when the prospect thinks of the Arizona State Sun Devils?
"A great football program, Arizona State has done a lot of great things over the years, went on a great run last year."
Where do the Arizona State Sun Devils stand at this time in his recruitment? The talented prospect elaborated more with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"Definitely top 3. I like what they're doing down there at Arizona State,"
