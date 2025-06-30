EXCLUSIVE: Messiah Riley Talks Arizona State Offer And Recruitment
The Arizona State Sun Devils have started to recruit the 2028 class heavily. The Sun Devils offered one of the better prospects at the cornerback position. That player being Messiah Riley from the state of California who currently attends Centennial High School.
Riley recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to talk about his offer and more.
"It means a lot to me. Getting an offer from Arizona State shows that the hard work I’ve put in is paying off. It’s an honor to know that a program like theirs believes in my potential. I’m more than grateful," Riley stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
There are many coaches he is looking to build a relationship with. This includes the Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham.
"I’m definitely looking forward to building a strong relationship with Coach Dillingham and Coach Carrington. I really respect how they connect with the players and push them to succeed both on and off the field. I want to be around coaches who believe in their team and build that family atmosphere.""
Visiting Arizona State is in the plan for the talented prospect.
"Yes, I definitely plan to visit Arizona State this fall for a game. I want to experience the game day environment, see how the team prepares, and really get a feel for the energy. Being there in person and seeing how the coaches and players interact will help me better understand the culture and how I might fit into it."
Arizona State is one of the schools who have started to stand out for the prospect.
"Right now, the schools that are really standing out to me are the University of Washington, Arizona State, and UNLV. Washington was my first ever offer, and that means a lot to me. Being the first school to believe in me and take that chance will always stand out. Arizona State has been real with me from the start. I feel like they have a strong vision for where the program is headed. I’m definitely excited to keep learning more about what they’re building. UNLV is making big moves too, and I like the energy around their program. They’re giving guys real opportunities to grow and make an impact early, and that’s something I pay attention to."
There are many things that have started to come to mind for the talented prospect when he thinks of the Sun Devils.
"When I think of Arizona State, the first thing that comes to my mind is growth. ASU has a reputation for playing fast, physical football, and I can see that the program is on the rise under Coach Dillingham."
Where do the Sun Devils stand in his recruitment?
"The Sun Devils are definitely high on my list right now. I respect the energy and vision Coach Dillingham is bringing to the program. From the facilities to the culture and the way they develop players, everything about ASU has left a strong impression on me. I’m excited to keep building the relationship and learn more during the fall."
